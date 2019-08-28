September might bring with it the sad end of summer, but it also ushers in the cozier autumnal months that are chock full of long evenings spent indoors reading tons of new fall books and, of course, watching tons of television. Luckily for all us, there are plenty of movies and TV shows coming to Netflix in September that are based on books, so you can get the best of both worlds.

The list below includes every film and series coming to the streaming platform this month that is based on a book — including now-classic films like Eat Pray Love, starring Julia Roberts and based on Elizabeth Gilbert's 2007 memoir of the same name and the Netflix Original We Have Always Lived in the Castle, based on Shirley Jackson's 1962 horror novel. Whether you're in the mood to rewatch some old favorites, try out some new genres, or find that next series you won't be able to stop talking about with your friends, you'll find it on this list. Major bonus? If you haven't yet read the books these flicks and shows are based on, you've just added a ton more books to that ever-growing must-read stack:

'My Sister's Keeper' by Jodi Picoult (Coming to Netflix on Sept. 1) My Sister's Keeper follows 13-year-old Anna, the product of preimplantation genetic diagnosis, who was conceived as a bone marrow match for her older sister, Kate. Anna has undergone countless surgeries, transfusions, and shots so that Kate can somehow fight the leukemia that has plagued her since childhood — a life that she has never challenged until now. Click here to buy. BestHDTrailers on YouTube

'American Psycho' by Bret Easton Ellis (Coming to Netflix on Sept .1) Set in Manhattan during the Wall Street boom of the late 1980s, American Psycho follows the life of wealthy young investment banker Patrick Bateman. Bateman narrates his everyday activities, from his recreational life among the Wall Street elite of New York to his forays into murder by night. Click here to buy. Flying Dutchman on YouTube

'Mystic River' by Dennis Lehane (Coming to Netflix on Sept. 1) Haunted by a terrible event that changed all three of their lives forever, ex-childhood friends Sean Devine, Jimmy Marcus, and Dave Boyle are thrown back together 25 years later when homicide detective Sean is assigned to solve the murder of Jimmy's daughter. Click here to buy. Warner Bros. on YouTube

'The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers' by J.R.R. Tolkien (Coming to Netflix on Sept. 1) The second installment in the epic Lord of the Rings trilogy follows a scattered Fellowship as they brace for war against the ancient evil of Sauron, contend with the treachery of the wizard Saruman, and attempt to destroy the Ring of Power in Mordor. Click here to buy. Movieclips Classic Trailers on YouTube

'The Lord of the Rings: Return of the King' by J.R.R. Tolkien (Coming to Netflix on Sept. 1) The third and final part of the Lord of the Rings triology follows the ragtag Fellowship as they engage in battle with giant spiders, orcs, and the armies of the Dark Lord, as they attempt to destroy the accursed Ring and save their world. Click here to buy. Movieclips on YouTube

'The Taking of Pelham One Two Three' by John Godey (Coming to Netflix on Sept. 1) In this thriller, four men, armed with submachine guns, seize a New York City subway train, holding all 17 passengers hostage. The identities of the hijackers are unknown. Their demands seem impossible. Only one thing is certain: they aren’t stopping for anything Click here to buy. Sony Pictures Entertainment on YouTube

'Eat Pray Love' by Elizabeth Gilbert (Coming to Netflix on Sept. 10) Elizabeth Gilbert's memoir become so popular that it is now not only a film, but a cultural touchpoint. Eat Pray Love tells her story of upending her entire life, selling all of her belongings, quitting her job and taking a yearlong journey around the world in search of something new. Click here to buy. Sony Pictures Entertainment on YouTube

'We Have Always Lived in the Castle' by Shirley Jackson (Coming to Netflix on Sept. 14) Shirley Jackson's famed horror story follows 18-year-old Mary Katherine Blackwood and her sister Constance, the remaining members of rich New England landowning family who has been ostracized by their community after half of the members of the family were poisoned by arsenic in their food. Click here to buy. ONE Media on YouTube

'A False Report: A True Story of Rape in America' by T. Christian Miller & Ken Armstrong (Coming to Netflix on Sept .13) Based on the Pulitzer Prize-winning article and a subsequent nonfiction book, Unbelivable tells the true story of 18-year-old rape victim Marie who was forced to recant her accusation, and the two female detectives who later reopened the case and uncovered a serial rapist. Click here to buy. Netflix on YouTube