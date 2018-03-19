Of all the holidays taking space on the calendar, National Puppy Day is amongst the most exciting. Not that we don't celebrate pups and doggos everyday. Give me 10 minutes on the Instagram discover page, and I will be approximately 100 puppy videos deep. But the day belongs to the pups, so to celebrate, there are tons of deals and coupons for National Puppy Day. So, you can throw the dog a bone and then a second one for half off!

Even if you're a cat person, it's hard to deny the power of the pup. Seeing a good dog trot down the street overwhelms us with emotion to the point where we lose function and our voice climbs a few octaves and our language is manipulated into a gibberish that somehow makes tails wag.

Get ready to speak the aforementioned puppy language and parade your best four pawed pal around. National Puppy Day, established in 2006, will be celebrated on Mar. 23. But it's not only a day to give your dog some extra treats. It's a day to acknowledge the dogs in shelters and spotlight that adopt-don't-shop life. National Puppy Day's official website describes the now international holiday as, "a special day to celebrate the magic and unconditional love that puppies bring to our lives. But more importantly, it's a day to help save orphaned puppies across the globe and educate the public about the horrors of puppy mills."

While you're perusing deals for your pup, think about all the pups awaiting their furever homes and donate time, supplies, and maybe even your home to the very worthy, very cute, very snuggly dogs at a local shelter.

Free Bruster's Doggie Sundae Who doesn't enjoy celebrating an occasion with ice cream? I bet your dog does, if barking at your human ice cream cone on a regular basis was any indication. Bruster's Ice Cream will be dishing out free Doggie Sundaes for you best friend on National Puppy Day (and everyday, or so it seems!).

Get 50 Percent Off Your PupBox Giphy When I say "your" I mean "their" PupBox because this is a delivery full of gifts for Fido. But you, as in the human with the credit card and opposable thumb abilities, can get 50 percent off the first box with a 3, 6 or 12 month plan.

Dog Bed Deals Giphy Even if you let the dog sleep in your bed, it's always nice to have a plush bed of their own. Petco is offering great deals on dog beds and bedding so your pup can experience the bliss of a quality thread count.

All Natural Pet Deals Giphy At Only Natural Pet, you'll find generous deals on food and toys that your pup is sure to do backflips for.

Up to 88 Percent Off Dog Walking Service With Wag! Giphy Thanks to Groupon, you can get up to 88 percent off of dog walking services with Wag! Three 30 minute walks for one dog will cost you $9.99 and five walks will add up to $39. This offer is only available in select zip codes.

Chewy Deals Giphy Chewy, a superstore for your pets, offers incredible deals. You can check out all their deals from dog treats, to wee wee pads to stylish leashes on their site.

Bark + Boarding Puppy Day Party Giphy Dog boarding house Bark + Boarding is having a National Puppy Day party and offering $20 for all day care on Mar. 23. Your local dog boarding or doggie day care might be having special deals too, so give them a call to check on any special offers.

Starbucks Puppuccino Giphy For the Starbucks loving dog owner, take your pup with you on your next trip to the coffee chain. Ask for a puppuccino and you'll receive a small cup of whipped cream for your chic dog to "sip" alongside you. Oh yeah, it's also free.

Sprinkles Doggie Cupcakes Giphy Don't worry, there isn't an excessive amount of sugar in the dog version of cupcakes. We all know most pups have enough energy as it is. This year round treat is a must for puppy day. Head to a Sprinkles bakery to pick up a few treats for yourself (because you're such a good dog parent, of course) and a dog friendly cupcake for yourself. The Daily Meal notes that this is a secret menu item for your pup!