Here's Your Horoscope For Friday, June 20

Tread carefully. Conversations may become heated and defensive this morning as the reactive Aries moon squares up to sensitive Mercury in Cancer. You may feel deeply understood, or someone else could jump to conclusions before you’ve finished your sentence. If you can’t find the right words to express yourself, hold off on attempting to explain.

Emotional awareness kicks in this afternoon. When the moon meets vulnerable Chiron (an asteroid representing your inner wounds), you may clearly see how your insecurities and fears impact your choices. Don’t be afraid to talk about your feelings. Help people understand where you’re coming from.

Powerful cosmic changes unfold tonight. As you prepare for a relaxing weekend, the moon eases into Taurus to help you unwind. Light a candle as you perform your bedtime routine.

The Sun enters Cancer just before midnight, marking the beginning of a new season with a focus on comfort, emotional security, and finding peace. Let go of your worries and frustrations as you fade off to sleep.

Aries (March 20 - April 18) Are you lacking your usual confidence, Aries? Instead of loathing your flaws, turn a gentle eye to your insecurities. How are they standing in your way? What can you do to nudge them aside?

Taurus (April 19 - May 19) It may be difficult to name your feelings today, and that can be frustrating. Instead of struggling to express yourself, offer yourself the gift of compassion. Not everything needs to make sense.

Gemini (May 20 - June 19) In group settings, you may feel overlooked or excluded. Rather than assuming you don’t belong, consider whether your current needs are a match for a wide circle or a smaller network. Reach out to the friend who knows you best and ask for reassurance.

Cancer (June 20 - July 21) Stepping into the spotlight may cause you to feel exposed or criticized, but you can’t play small forever to avoid judgment. Rather than molding yourself to be what others want, lead with integrity and be the example you once needed.

Leo (July 22 - Aug. 21) Don’t let the fear of being wrong keep you from expressing yourself and offering your point of view. Be receptive to feedback and opportunities to learn. Not all corrections or counter-arguments are a personal attack.

Virgo (Aug. 22 - Sept. 21) Bravely face the deep fears or unresolved pain that keep you from trusting others. You may have been hurt in the past, but that doesn’t mean others will do the same. When people prove they care about you, Virgo, let them in.

Libra (Sept. 22 - Oct. 21) Address your hurt feelings instead of sweeping them under the rug. A candid conversation may be uncomfortable, but feeling heard may help you heal. Open up.

Scorpio (Oct. 22 - Nov. 20) Notice when you speak unkindly about your body, intellect, or work ethic. These feelings point to a deeper need for self-love.

Sagittarius (Nov. 21 - Dec. 20) You may struggle to recognize your talent or feel the love around you today. Share your desire for encouragement or affection. Dial down the pressure and play just for the fun of it.

Capricorn (Dec. 21 - Jan. 18) Emotionally charged memories or tense family dynamics might cause you to lose your temper. Take a deep breath before you react, Capricorn. Weigh whether it’s worth having a frank conversation about your feelings or letting your frustrations go.

Aquarius (Jan. 19 - Feb. 17) A vulnerable conversation will help someone understand you better. But losing your temper will quickly undermine your point. Be courageous and speak up, but watch out for emotional triggers that can cause prickly reactions.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) Just because people aren’t willing to invest in your value right now doesn’t mean it’s not there. Remember your worth, even when others can’t see it. Comparison is the thief of joy.

