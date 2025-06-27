Here's Your Horoscope For Friday, June 27

The moon catapults into dramatic Leo in the early morning. You could wake up with more bounce in your step and decide on a bold, confidence-boosting outfit, or makeup look.

However, a quick opposition between the moon and stormy Pluto raises tensions. Your desire for recognition could be met by a cool and unresponsive crowd. Don’t take it personally if people don’t notice your sparkle.

Save your important decision-making for this afternoon. Mercury, now roaming through confident Leo, angles toward serious Saturn. Your mind may be clearer, helping you bring structure to your daring vision and creative ideas. Outline a long-term project, or use your charm and authority to your advantage in negotiations.

Aries (March 20 - April 18) Don’t overthink, Aries. Show your artwork or passion project to someone you love, even if it’s imperfect or incomplete. You may receive encouragement that pushes you to do more of what makes you happy.

Taurus (April 19 - May 19) You deserve to feel heard and nurtured. Express your emotional needs openly and honestly. Don’t leave people guessing.

Gemini (May 20 - June 19) Conversations may be louder and more passionate than usual. Share what’s on your mind, but stick to the facts. Don’t exaggerate a story to sound more interesting.

Cancer (June 20 - July 21) Before you spend lavishly or flaunt your latest purchase, remember that your worth is not measured by your belongings. Avoid trying to compete with what other people have.

Leo (July 22 - Aug. 21) All eyes are on you today, Leo. Lead with warmth and humility. Show people the power of authenticity, and don’t downplay your strengths and accomplishments for the sake of modesty.

Virgo (Aug. 22 - Sept. 21) Turn inward to explore your patterns, pride, and wounded ego. Avoid judging yourself; honest reflection takes courage.

Libra (Sept. 22 - Oct. 21) Your social life may be full of activity today. Let your individuality shine in group settings. Uplift people by complimenting the unique traits that make them special.

Scorpio (Oct. 22 - Nov. 20) Make a bold move in your career. Even if you don’t get what you want, people will remember your bravery. Step into the spotlight or push for a leadership position. However, avoid performative behavior or embellishing the truth on your resume.

Sagittarius (Nov. 21 - Dec. 20) Debates don’t have to be combative. Share your thoughts gracefully and keep an open mind. When you recognize that you can learn from others, these conversations can be exciting, energizing, and helpful.

Capricorn (Dec. 21 - Jan. 18) If you’ve ever been betrayed, it can be difficult to trust people again. Try to open your heart and let your guard down. Give someone a chance to be there for you.

Aquarius (Jan. 19 - Feb. 17) Are you stealing the show, Aquarius? Take the time to better understand someone. Instead of assuming you’re on the same page, ask about their needs, wants, and opinions.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) You may open up about a daring ambition today, like running a marathon or taking on a new leadership project at work. Regardless of how people respond, don’t let their opinions stop you from doing what feels right.

For more, check out your tarot reading.