New Year's Eve is a holiday that can, unfortunately, come with a lot of stressful expectations. You're expected to kiss the last year good riddance while surrounded by friends, family members, and loved ones at a giant party where you wear something fabulous. You're supposed to clink champagne glasses and have someone wonderful to kiss at midnight. And, of course, you're also supposed to take lots of adorable pictures of you having an incredible time and post them to social media. Of course, no one should ever feel any pressure to do any of those things — and honestly, the idea of just throwing out the stress that comes with planning a classic New Year's Eve by just bucking the trend and making jokes on jokes about it sounds like a great way to start a new year. And that's where these captions come in: If you want to post something on Instagram about how silly the expectations on New Year's Eve are, you're gonna need a punny New Year's Eve Instagram caption to go with your pic.

After all, New Year's Eve doesn't always end up being exactly like it's "supposed" to be. And in reality, it's not "supposed" to be like anything! Sometimes you don't go to a giant party, and instead you have a low-key night where you hang out at home in your pajamas and struggle to keep your eyes open until the clock strikes midnight. Sometimes you just have a quiet game night with some friends until it's socially acceptable to go to sleep. Sometimes you just watch movies! It doesn't really matter what you do, as long as it's what you want to do.

Sure, you could post an inspiring New Year's Eve quote about becoming a better person in the new year or about how grateful you were for the past year, and that would be fine. But what about something more fun? There are lots of cute and corny New Year's Eve puns out there that will get you lots of likes and make your followers giggle, and that's really the best thing. Check them out below:

1 Celebrating New Year's Eve has lots of pros, but the biggest con? Con-fetti! Giphy

2 Time to welcome the New Year!

3 Happy holidays and a happy new beer!

4 I’m not impressed with the organizers of the New Year’s Eve celebration at Times Square. They always drop the ball.

5 On New Year’s Eve, we shall be feeling no pain – except, of course, for the champagne. Giphy

6 New Year’s Eve is the only time I have a bubbly personality.

7 Let's celebrate New Year’s Eve by making many pour decisions.

8 Sips about to go down.

9 What do you tell someone you didn't see at New Year's Eve? I haven't seen you for a year!