10 Rom-Com Audiobooks You'll Fall In Love With This Spring

Spring might not be in the air for many of us right now, but one thing is for sure: spring fever and all the spring romance feels that come with it are definitely on the agenda. If you're daydreaming about blue skies and warm breezes — and someone to share them with — why not add some fuel to the romantic fire with a good old rom-com novel? And when it comes to spring-time wanderings, whether you're enjoying a picnic in the park or traveling to a more far-flung location, you're probably going to be out and about a lot. Luckily, this is where rom-com audiobooks really get their time to shine.

You want to read but you don't want to lug multiple books with you on the plane? You want to get lost in a good novel but you also want to get in a good workout? This is why headphone were invented, friends. Below are 10 of the sweetest, steamiest, most lovable rom-coms out there, all of which have garnered some seriously high ratings (all over 4 stars) from your fellow audiobook lovers. Be sure to start downloading a few right now, because as we all know, spring can arrive at the drop of a cherry blossom petal. And make sure to prepare yourself for some serious feels.

'The Wedding Date' by Jasmine Guillory, narrated by Janina Edwards Agreeing to go to a wedding with a guy she gets stuck with in an elevator is something Alexa Monroe wouldn't normally do. But there's something about Drew Nichols that's hard to resist. After Alexa and Drew have more fun than they ever thought possible, Drew has to fly back to Los Angeles, and Alexa heads home to Berkeley. They're two high-powered professionals who are about to close the gap between what they think they need and what they truly want.

'Love and Other Words' by Christina Lauren, narrated by Erin Mallon Macy Sorensen is settling into an ambitious-if-emotionally-tepid routine: work hard as a new pediatrics resident, plan her wedding to an older, financially secure man, keep her head down and heart tucked away. But when she runs into Elliot Petropoulos — the first and only love of her life — the careful bubble she's constructed begins to dissolve.

'One Plus One' by Jojo Moyes, narrated by Elizabeth Bower, Ben Elliot, Nicola Stanton, and Steven France Suppose your life sucks. A lot. Your husband has done a vanishing act, your teenage stepson is being bullied and your math whiz daughter has a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity that you can't afford to pay for. That's Jess's life — until an unexpected knight-in-shining-armor offers to rescue them. Only Jess's knight turns out to be Geeky Ed, the obnoxious tech millionaire whose vacation home she cleans. But Ed has big problems of his own, and driving the dysfunctional family to the Math Olympiad feels like his first unselfish act in ages...maybe ever.

'The Music Shop' by Rachel Joyce, narrated by Steven Hartley On a dead-end street in a run-down suburb there is a music shop. Frank, the shop's owner, has a way of connecting his customers with just the piece of music they need. One day, Ilse Brauchmann, comes in, and asks Frank to teach her about music. Though terrified of real closeness, Frank is drawn to Ilse. But she is not what she seems, and Frank has old wounds that threaten to reopen, as well as a past it seems he will never leave behind.

'The Hating Game' by Sally Thorne, narrated by Katie Schorr Lucy Hutton and Joshua Templeman hate each other. And they have no problem displaying their feelings as they sit across from each other as executive assistants to co-CEOs of a publishing company. Now up for the same promotion, their battle of wills has come to a head and Lucy refuses to back down. But soon Lucy is discovering that maybe she doesn't hate Joshua. And maybe, he doesn't hate her either. Or maybe this is just another game.

'The Bookshop On The Corner' by Jenny Colgan, narrated by Lucy Price-Lewis Nina Redmond is a literary matchmaker. Pairing a reader with that perfect book is her passion…and also her job. Or at least it was. Until yesterday, she was a librarian in the hectic city. But now the job she loved is no more. Determined to make a new life for herself, Nina moves to a sleepy village where she buys a van and transforms it into a bookmobile — a mobile bookshop that she drives from neighborhood to neighborhood, changing lives, including her own, with the power of storytelling.

'My Not So Perfect Life' by Sophie Kinsella, narrated by Fiona Hardingham When Katie Brenner's not-so-perfect life comes crashing down after her mega-successful boss Demeter fires her, she has to move home to Somerset to work at her dad's new glamping business. Then Demeter and her family arrive, and Katie sees her chance. But should she get revenge on the woman who ruined her dreams - or try to get her job back? Does Demeter actually have such an idyllic life? Maybe they have more in common than it seems.

'This Love Story Will Self Destruct' by Leslie Cohen, narrated by Karissa Vacker and Aaron Landon Eve is a dreamer. Ben likes structure. So naturally, when the two first cross paths, sparks don't exactly fly. But then they meet again. And again. And then, finally, they find themselves with a deep yet fragile connection that will change the course of their relationship —possibly forever. Follow Eve and Ben as they navigate their twenties on a winding journey through first jobs, first dates, and first breakups; through first reunions, first betrayals and, maybe, first love.

'Here's Looking at You' by Mhairi McFarlane, narrated by Cassandra Harwood Aureliana is about to attend her 15 year school reunion. Now in her 30s, Aureliana wants to put the past behind her once and for all and face up to the bullies who made her life hell. But no one at the reunion recognizes her. Soon, she crosses paths with James — major hunk and Aureliana's major crush back at school. But, as a cronie to the bullies, Aureliana to this day believes that his beautiful exterior hides an ugly interior. As they continue to cross paths, they both start to discover what the person underneath is really like.