There's just something about spring that screams romance. I mean, there's a reason why You've Got Mail's Kathleen Kelly and Joe Fox finally got together in the springtime, after all. After a long, cold, dreary winter, who doesn't feel immense joy at sunshine, warm weather, and blossoming trees? And, if you're anything like me, that seasonal joy most definitely translates to some dreamy, romantic feelings. So what better time to check out some new rom-com novels — especially if they're based on your Zodiac personality traits?

Though you can of course read any of the books below despite your sun sign, you might just find that these books match up perfectly with the sorts of plots you love to read, or even with the characters you can find yourself most relating to. Even better, all 13 of the books below came out recently — or are soon to be released in 2018 — so even if you're the most avid of rom-com novel readers, you're bound to find a couple below that you'll be desperate to add to your spring TBR. Pack one of these tote bag for the ride to work or on a weekend picnic and get into the spring fling spirit.

Aquarius: 'The Wedding Date' by Jasmine Guillory Agreeing to go to a wedding with a guy she gets stuck with in an elevator is something Alexa Monroe wouldn't normally do. But there's something about Drew Nichols that's too hard to resist. After Alexa and Drew have more fun than they ever thought possible, Drew flies back to Los Angeles, and Alexa heads home to Berkeley. It's just too bad they can't stop thinking about each other. Click here to buy.

Pisces: 'Messing with Matilda' by Cat Lavoie (April 4) Professional organizer Matilda Hart is suddenly back in the tiny hometown she fled a lifetime ago, tasked with putting up with the bridezilla antics of her high school nemesis, Amber. Even though she's asked to keep Amber's ex away from the ceremony, she discovers she has history with him. Matilda quickly realizes that teaming up with cute and quirky Silas Flynn could be mutually beneficial. Will everything go according to plan for this mismatched pair? Or will working so closely together make uptight Matilda and laid-back Silas lose sight of their common goal? Click here to buy.

Aries: 'The Kiss Quotient' by Helen Hoang (June 5) Stella Lane comes up with algorithms to predict customer purchases— a job that has given her more money than she knows what to do with, and way less experience in the dating department than the average 30-year-old. Her conclusion: she needs lots of practice — with a professional. Which is why she hires escort Michael Phan. Before long, their no-nonsense partnership starts making a strange kind of sense. And the pattern that emerges will convince Stella that love is the best kind of logic. Click here to buy.

Taurus: 'When Katie Met Cassidy' by Camille Perri (July 3) Katie Daniels is a perfection-seeking 28-year-old lawyer living the New York dream. But the rug is swept from under Katie when she is suddenly dumped by her fiancé, Paul Michael, leaving her devastated and completely lost. On a whim, she agrees to have a drink with Cassidy Price. The two form a newfound friendship, which soon brings into question everything Katie thought she knew about sex—and love. Click here to buy.

Gemini: 'This Love Story Will Self-Destruct' by Leslie Cohen When free-spirited Eve and straightlaced Ben first cross paths, sparks don’t exactly fly. But then they meet again. And again. And then, finally, they find themselves with a deep yet fragile connection that will change the course of their relationship—possibly forever. Follow Eve and Ben as they navigate their twenties on a winding journey through first jobs, first dates, and first breakups; through first reunions, first betrayals and, maybe, first love. Click here to buy.

Cancer: 'Hey Harry, Hey Matilda' by Rachel Hulin Matilda Goodman is an underemployed wedding photographer grappling with her failure to live as an artist and the very bad lie she has told her boyfriend. Harry, her brother, is an untenured professor of literature, anxiously contemplating his dead-end career and sleeping with a student. When Matilda invited her boyfriend home for Thanksgiving to meet the family, she falls down a slippery slope of shame, scandal, and drunken hot tub revelations forcing both siblings to examine who they really are and who they want to be. Click here to buy.

Leo: 'The Dirty Book Club' by Lisi Harrison When M.J. Stark’s boss betrays her,, she trades her cashmere for caftans and moves to California. Once there, M.J. is left with only the company of her elderly neighbor Gloria. One afternoon, M.J. discovers that Gloria has suddenly moved to Paris and in lieu of a goodbye, she's left a mysterious invitation to a secret club — one that only reads erotic books. Curious, M.J. accepts and meets the three other hand-selected club members. As they bond, they learn that friendship might just be the key to rewriting their own stories. Click here to buy.

Virgo: 'Surprise Me' by Sophie Kinsella Sylvie and Dan have all the trimmings of a happy life and marriage; they have a comfortable home, fulfilling jobs, beautiful twin girls. However, a trip to the doctor projects they will live another 68 years together and panic sets in. In the name of marriage survival, they concoct a plan to keep their relationship fresh and exciting. But soon mishaps arise and secrets are uncovered that start to threaten the very foundation of their unshakable bond. Click here to buy.

Libra: 'Still Me' by Jojo Moyes Louisa Clark arrives in New York ready to start a new life, confident that she can embrace this new adventure. Lou is determined to get the most out of the experience and throws herself into her new job and New York life. As she begins to mix in New York high society, Lou meets Joshua Ryan, a man who brings with him a whisper of her past. And when matters come to a head, she has to ask herself: Who is Louisa Clark? And how do you reconcile a heart that lives in two places? Click here to buy.

Scorpio: 'A Princess in Theory' by Alyssa Cole Between grad school and multiple jobs, Naledi Smith doesn’t have time for fairy tales… or patience for the constant e-mails claiming she’s betrothed to an African prince. Prince Thabiso is the sole heir to the throne of Thesolo, shouldering the hopes of his people. Ever dutiful, he tracks down his missing betrothed. But when Naledi mistakes the prince for a pauper, Thabiso can’t resist the chance to experience life without the burden of his crown. When the truth is revealed, can a princess in theory become a princess ever after? Click here to buy.

Sagittarius: 'A Lady’s Guide to Selling Out' by Sally Franson (April 10) Once a book-loving English major, Casey lands a job at a top ad agency that highly values her ability to tell a good story. Her best friend thinks she’s a sellout, but Casey tells herself that she’s just paying the bills. When she falls in love with one of her authors, Casey can no longer ignore her own nagging doubts about the human cost of her success. By the time the year’s biggest book festival rolls around in Las Vegas, it will take every ounce of Casey’s moxie to undo the damage — and, hopefully, save her own soul. Click here to buy.