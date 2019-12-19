Whether you're wearing a suit or a sweatshirt, sometimes it just feels good to slip on a sexy bralette underneath your clothes. But, with so many options for bralettes out there, you'll want to take a minute to consider what's sexy to you before you hop on the internet to buy. For example, some people love floral lace bralettes with intricate details, while others prefer a strappier look.

As you shop, you'll also want to consider the neckline. If you love to show off a bit of detail beneath a blouse, a high-neck design is a great option. But there are plenty of low-cut plunge options, too.

Keep in mind: Just because a bralette looks sexy, that doesn't mean it's actually comfortable to wear. Luckily, you don't have to sacrifice comfort to find a sexy bralette. For the most comfortable bralette, be sure to look for wireless bralette options with adjustable straps, or bras with removable cups so you can customize them. If lace is the look for you, opt for fabric blends with plenty of elastane or spandex so they won't pinch or itch when you're wearing them.

Instead of combing the web for the cutest bralettes, here's a roundup of some of the best options on the market to help you narrow it down.

1. A Lacy Racerback Bralette With Extra Padding: YIANNA Women's Floral Lace Bralette YIANNA Women's Floral Lace Bralette $17 | Amazon See On Amazon This lacy racerback is super sexy, yet still offers tons of support. The lace mesh is made from a blend of rayon and elastane, so it's odor-resistant and antimicrobial, and won't pinch your skin either. It's also soft and stretchy and has a flexible band that moves as you do, making this bra just as comfortable as it is gorgeous. And, since the padding is removable, you'll be able to customize the fit to your preference. Available in sizes: Small - X-Large

2. A Bralette With A Scalloped Edge: Mae Women's Lace Bralette Mae Women's Lace Bralette $16 | Amazon See On Amazon If you're looking for an intricate option, this delicate bralette features a floral lace overlay that looks gorgeous against your skin. The cups themselves are made from petal-soft cotton that give you an extra layer of support. But if you'd rather ditch them, the cups are totally removable. On top of that, the straps are adjustable, and the floral overlay has a bit of stretch so it never feels constricting. Available in sizes: X-Small - X-Large

3. A High-Neck Bralette With Geometric Cut-Outs: Mae High-Neck Bralette Mae High-Neck Bralette $16 | Amazon See On Amazon Not only does this high-neck bralette look amazing under pretty much any shirt, but it's comfortable, too. It's made from a soft nylon-elastane blend that stretches to hold you in without feeling too confining. Plus, the geometric patterns give this bralette an edgy look under your fave work blouse, and the double criss-cross straps on the back offer plenty of support. It's available in 20 different colors, as well. Available in sizes: X-Small - X-Large

4. An Unlined Bralette With Sheer Cups: Calvin Klein Sheer Marquisette Demi Unlined Bra Calvin Klein Sheer Marquisette Demi Unlined Bra $33 | Amazon See On Amazon For a sexy, seamless look, this sheer bralette with an underwire hits all the right marks. It fits like a traditional bra with adjustable straps and a hook and eye closure, but it's so lightweight it feels like you're barely wearing anything at all. The cups are smooth and sheer, and the adjustable straps offer just the right amount of support. One reviewer writes: "If you are looking for a bra that gives you just the right amount of freedom, but not too much, this is the one!" Available in sizes: 30B - 38D

5. A Pullover Bralette With A Straight Neckline: Mae High-Neck Lace Bralette Mae High-Neck Lace Bralette $17 | Amazon See On Amazon This straight-neck bralette offers the perfect pop of detail beneath your favorite blouse. It has all the delicate detail of lace, but the same comfort and ease of slipping on a T-shirt. The lace itself is super soft and stretchy, and you can slip this bralette over your head to put it on. There are no bumpy closures that can dig into your back, and no straps that constantly need to be pulled up. This bralette is as easy as it gets, and it comes in more than a dozen colors as well as a geometric lace. Available in sizes: X-Small - X-Large

6. A Low-Plunge Bralette With Lace Straps: YIANNA Deep-V Bralette YIANNA Deep-V Bralette $17 | Amazon See On Amazon If you'd rather keep your intimates under wraps, this low-plunge bralette is virtually invisible under most tops. The deep plunge allows you to wear your favorite low-neck top without worrying that your bra will show, yet the stretchy band ensures it won't ride up. Plus, this bralette is made from rayon lace, which is breathable and dries quickly in case you're prone to sweating or live in a hot climate. Available in sizes: Small - XX-Large

7. A Wireless Bralette With Criss-Cross Detailing: HATOPANTS Women's Triple Criss-Cross Bralette HATOPANTS Women's Triple Criss-Cross Bralette $11 | Amazon See On Amazon This unique bralette looks great peeking out under a shirt, or even on its own while you're working out. It features a triple criss-cross pattern across the chest for a fun look without compromising on quality. It's made from a soft nylon-spandex blend and has an elastic band to hold this bralette in place, whether you're running errands or running on the treadmill. Even better, this bralette comes in more than 40 different shades so you can match to your outfit, personal style, or even pick up a few different colors. Available in sizes: Small - XXX-Large

8. A Push-Up Bralette With Sexy Straps: MotoRun Women's Push-Up Sports Bra MotoRun Women's Push-Up Sports Bra $24 | Amazon See On Amazon If you're looking for a little lift, this padded sports bralette does the trick — and it looks cute, too. It features demi cups that hold you in, but if you'd rather skip the push-up effect, the pads are completely removable. This bralette is also made from technical sweat-wicking material that stretches in four directions, so it's perfect for everything from all-day wear to an intense workout. One thing's for sure: No matter where you wear it, you'll feel amazing. Available in sizes: Small - X-Large

9. A See-Through Bralette With Delicate Trim: Calvin Klein Women's Unlined Triangle Bra Calvin Klein Women's Unlined Triangle Bra $34 | Amazon See On Amazon This see-through bralette looks super sexy and feels wonderful. It's made from silky, sheer lacy and features delicate embroidered details and picot trim. This bralette also features a bit of flexibility in the fabric so the band stays in place. The straps are adjustable so you can find the absolute best fit, and there's even a cushioned closure in the back to keep you comfortable. Available in sizes: X-Small - Large