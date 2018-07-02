This season of The Bachelorette just hit its midway point, and Becca continues to slowly narrow down her pool of eligible bachelors. The latest episode was filled with drama, with both David and Jordan getting sent home after an explosive two-on-one date. John was also sent home, and although Chris was seriously rude to both Becca and Wills, he somehow made it through to next week. And while beefcake Colton seemed to dominate Week 5, Jason has also been quietly making his presence known. The senior corporate banker has kept a relatively low profile, but fans can still look to his social media to find out more about the Buffalo native. So here's what Bachelorette contestant Jason's Instagram says about him.

It was clear after the most recent episode that Jason is not a great singer (though honestly, none of the contestants were), but he still gave it his all for his reworked version of Wayne Newton's classic song "Danke Schoen." And in the preview of what's to come on this season of The Bachelorette, audiences get to see Jason pour his heart out to Becca. "I'm so insanely, wildly, in love with you," he tells her. So what does this soft-hearted, finance bro's Instagram reveal about him? While he doesn't have a huge social media presence, his few posts still show a lot about his personality.

jason_tartick on Instagram Jason seems to make his mother a priority, much to her delight. He even posted a sweet birthday tribute to his mom last year, with the caption: "Happy Birthday Mom! Love you more than life itself!" And you know what they say about dating a guy who treats his mom well, right? That's good news for Jason, and it could be even better news for Becca.

In his intro video for The Bachelorette, Jason was sure to mention his family. "We're kind of spread out all over, but we're close and talk almost every day," he said. Awww!

jason_tartick on Instagram Jason doesn't post about his social life all that much, but he appears to have a solid group of friends. And you know they're genuine buddies when they aren't afraid to call him out on his wardrobe, which is getting "so Seattle." Since the corporate banker is located on the West Coast, it's nice that he and his old pals can still get together once in a while.

jason_tartick on Instagram Jason keeps referencing hair gel on his Instagram and saying that he's not using it as much anymore. Perhaps he's responding to some feedback from his slicked-back look on The Bachelorette? And while he may not be able to compete with stuntman Leo on the hair front, his locks are still looking healthy and natural. Just go easy on the product, Jason!

jason_tartick on Instagram Although he appears to be a professional, buttoned-up businessman, Jason's Insta makes it clear that he knows how to roll up his sleeves. Sometimes he parties for charity, and sometimes he goes on a cruise with Patriots player Rob Gronkowski, who appears to be a buddy of his.

jason_tartick on Instagram Or Hamilton, at the very least.

jason_tartick on Instagram The man looks good in a tux, which is a nice change from the plaid sports jackets he seems so fond of on The Bachelorette.

jason_tartick on Instagram Move over, Colton, because Jason is also involved in charity work. Many of the corporate banker's posts involve the charity Friends Carly, which is a non-profit that raises awareness for pediatric cancer. He seems to be mostly involved in the non-profit's annual White Party fundraiser, where all of the guests, spoiler alert, wear white.