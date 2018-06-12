It's June! Summer is finally here (when the weather decides to cooperate) and it's time to partake in all the quintessential summer activities. These include — but are not limited to — outdoor dining, rooftop lounging, and of course the pool and or beach chilling. The vibes are good and when your mood is this highly positive, its always good to find ways to treat yourself. You could indulge in some luxe experiences like a facial or massage — or you could always go shopping.

June is one of the ideal months to shop because it’s sale season. The spring collections have been in stores for a while and it's time to start getting rid of spring merchandise to make room for pre-fall pieces. So you are bound to find a good deal on something. Whether you’ve been pining after a specific item for a while or just happen upon something while perusing your favorite online retailer, June is definitely the time to give in to your impulses (even if its not on sale) and make some clutch, but smart (ALWAYS smart) purchases.

With all of summer ahead of you, why not throw inhibition to the wind and build up your wardrobe with some staples (like a basic white T-shirt) but also some stand out statement pieces (like a furry mule) to make those summer outfits bring some serious heat? And, naturally, it's no fun to be all dressed up with nowhere to go but don't worry: With the sun setting close to 9 p.m. every day the possibilities are endless. I've been doing some of my own summertime browsing, and these are the 10 things that especially caught my eye.

CHAMPION EUROPE PREMIUM REVERSE WEAVE DIP DYE CREW Champion Europe Premium Reverse Weave Dip Dye Crew Champion Europe Premium Reverse Weave Dip Dye Crew, $135, Champion Tie dye brings back all the feels of summers from when I was a kid. Everything I wore looked like this — and honestly, I was bitter when I outgrew all of those clothes. But I don't have to be bitter anymore, because Champion's new limited edition Europe line has made all my childhood clothes in adult sizes. This lightweight sweatshirt is the best kind of thing to grab when it's a little chilly out. Plus, the color screams summer sunset so even when the sun goes down, you're still bright AF.

FRED AND FAR SELF LOVE PINKY RING Fred and Far Self Love Pinky Ring Fred and Far Self Love Pinky Ring, $369, Fred and Far This ring is the epitome of treating yourself because it's literally a ring that is for you and only you. Melody Godfred started Fred and Far back in 2015 as a way for women to show themselves that they are amazing and they deserve to be reminded of it everyday. And who doesn't love a daily affirmation especially, in the form of a huge diamond! Although it's meant to be worn on your pinky, you can wear it on any finger. To make it even better, the gems are lab grown and completely conflict free. This one in particular is a lab-created white sapphire. So treat yourself because you deserve it and should never forget it!

1 HOTEL BROOKLYN BRIDGE 1 Hotel Brooklyn Bridge Nothing is better than allowing yourself to have a vacation but more times than not, the actual getting to a destination is such a hassle — especially in the summer when a lot of people decide to take a trip. I'm a huge proponent of staycations because you get the vacation experience without all the stress and drama of having to travel too far. I strongly advise looking into hotels close to you and picking a place to post up for the weekend. For everyone who also lives in NYC, the 1 Hotel Brooklyn Bridge is my choice staycation spot. It gives me all the luxury of being away but I could still go home and run errands if I needed to. Not to mention the clutch rooftop pool (a rarity in NYC) with postcard views! Added bonus: The Bamford Haybarn Spa that offers an array of different treatments so you can really bliss TF out after spending all day lounging at the pool and taking in the city views.

BROTHER VELLIES MIDNIGHT PALM PUMP Brother Vellies Midnight Palms Pump Brother Vellies Midnight Palms Pump, $495, Brother Vellies The description of this shoe on the Brother Vellies' site reads as follows: "If the movie Clueless were a single pair of shoes." Nailed it. Aurora James, the founder of Brother Vellies, set out to create shoes that were both sustainable and traditionally African and the end product is truly amazing. The shoes are always so chic and have a fun twist. These are definitely the statement shoes your closet is missing and, IMO, worth the investment because when will you ever not want to wear a pair of shoes that look like this?

OLIVIA ROSE THE LABEL THE JEMIMA TOP Olivia Rose The Label The Jemima Top Olivia Rose The Label The Jemima Top, $93, Olivia Rose The Label If you're looking for the perfect summer top, you don't need to look any further. And if this one isn't what you consider the perfect top, Olivia Rose Havelock of Olivia Rose The Label has created an entire line of tops and dresses that were meant to be worn this summer. Every piece in her line is made to order — a rare and very special feature of a ready-to-wear line — because Havelock "likes to have as little wasted fabrics and resources as possible," according to the brand's site. Plus, almost everything is $100 which makes it even more special considering the time that it takes to hand make each piece that is ordered. I truly want everything on this site and will always be here for any brand that is saving resources!

OUTDOOR VOICES DOING THINGS HAT Outdoor Voices Doing Things Hat Outdoor Voices Doing Things Hat, $35, Outdoor Voices I love wearing a standard baseball hat in the summer. It's great for all your outdoor activities, from going to the beach to working out and everything in between. What's better is a hat that tells people exactly what you're doing so you don't have to say anything. I'm "Doing Things!"

GAP VINTAGE SHORT SLEEVE CREWNECK T-SHIRT Gap Vintage Short Sleeve Crewneck T-Shirt Gap Vintage Short Sleeve Crewneck T-Shirt, $18, Gap A white crewneck T-shirt is a crucial part of my summer wardrobe. I literally have multiples of the same shirt, that is how often I am in a white T-shirt in the summer. The Gap ones are my go-tos because the fit is amazing and at $18 each, you can buy six of them without breaking the bank and knowing you'll definitely wearing them. All of them. Seriously, take it from me.

CUT + CLARITY MINI NAME NECKLACE ONE NAME ONE STONE Cut + Clarity Mini Name Necklace One Name One Stone Cut + Clarity Mini Name Necklace One Name One Stone, $350, Cut + Clarity I really am obsessed with anything that has my name or initials on it and I'm also obsessed with having things custom made. Cut + Clarity does both. The mini name necklace is the just right for someone who may not wear a ton of jewelry because it's so delicate and fine. It's also great for someone who loves to accessorize and layer their jewelry. It's the definition of personal jewelry and basically the finer version of a name plate!

CLUB MONACO ROENNA SILK PUMP Club Monaco Roenna Silk Pump Club Monaco Roenna Silk Pump, $239, Club Monaco A mule is my shoe of choice of the summer. It's easy and a perfect way to get around dress codes that restrict open toe sandals. These Club Monaco mules are great with jeans, but can also be dressed up. They are actually super comfortable too, giving you a little extra height without killing your feet.