Julia Fox’s Exposed Bra Moment Was The Spicy Cottagecore Crossover Of My Dreams

While a monochromatic palette can easily make an outfit look polished, it can also be drab, especially if it’s a neutral. Being dull, or worse, basic, never seems to be a concern for Julia Fox, though. Ever the styling whiz, Fox knows how to keep her ensemble interesting by playing with various textures, injecting unexpected elements, and harkening to risqué trends, even especially when she opts for a one-note palette. Exhibit A: her latest ’fit.

Julia’s Summer Whites

Fox is a woman of the arts. After attending several screenings at the Tribeca Film Festival last week, the Uncut Gems alum set her sights on the theater industry’s latest offerings. On Thursday, June 12, the Down the Drain author made her way to Broadway to catch Call Me Izzy, a new play starring Jean Smart, on its opening night held at the iconic Studio 54. Though she expertly popped against the event’s red carpet in head-to-toe white, her look didn’t scream traditional glam either.

She wore a sheer camisole top that could’ve been plucked from her sleepwear sets. The textured top featured a lone pink bow along the neckline, a dainty touch on the bra-flaunting garment.

Valerie Terranova/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Fox paired it with another lingerie-adjacent item. Her skirt, which she slung low on her hips à la the pejorative low-rise styling of the early aughts, featured a drop-waist detail. The upper half resembled a lace-up corset lined with beribboned faux garters, while the bottom half was a fitted, ankle-length ribbed knit.

As for her shoes, she donned white pointed pumps with satin lace-up details, a cross between sneakers and balletcore. Separately, corset-inspired footwear and ballerina hybrids have been gaining popularity in the fashion space. Instead of choosing just one trend, however, Fox merged both in one head-turning pair. A genius move.

Her Cottagecore Detail

If the twee bows on her clothes weren’t enough, Fox added another detail that sent the ensemble straight into cottagecore territory. She wore a headscarf made with grandma-approved fabrics, an eyelet-crochet hybrid to cover her hair, and a lace trim wrapped around her neck.

Bruce Glikas/WireImage/Getty Images

The retro fabrics are one of the major tenets of the coquettish aesthetic, which boomerangs into popularity every summer.

There’s no outfit she can’t make interesting.