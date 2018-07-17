Big savings are almost upon us. Black Friday and Cyber Monday have made room for another annual day of deals: Amazon Prime Day (also known as the avid online shopper's Olympics). This year, Amazon Prime Day begins at 12 p.m. PT/3 p.m. ET on Monday, July 16 — and you can expect to find discounts in just about every category, from Whole Foods items to electronics. Get comfortable and have your wish list within arms' reach because Amazon has announced that 2018 Prime Day will last a whopping 36 hours. I can't think of a better way to make a typical Monday afternoon go from drab to magical. Products that many of us having been long saving up for could see huge price cuts on Amazon Prime Day, as well as essentials you didn't even know that you needed — it's basically Christmas in July.

There may never be a better time to truly treat yourself. Need home décor for your back-to-school apartment? Check. New bathing suits for your trip next week or cozy, affordable sweaters for fall? Check. An Alexa or that tablet you've been wanting forever? Check, check, check. If you need help making the most of your Amazon Prime Day, here's a taste of some highly-anticipated product deals — hey, you deserve it.

1 The All-New Echo Show Echo Show $129.99 Amazon The Echo Show brings us Alexa like you've never seen her before — and there's a full $100 off the product's $300 retail price now through Prime Day. With this device, you can watch Amazon Video content, look at photos, video call your friends, check your security cameras, listen to audiobooks, get weather reports, and more--and do it all hands-free (just ask Alexa and you shall receive). It comes with eight microphones, noise-cancellation, and powerful speakers, so you can dance to music all through your house with your Echo devices and the Echo Show will still hear you call. Buy Now

2 Ultimate Ears WONDERBOOM Waterproof Portable Bluetooth Speaker Ultimate Ears WONDERBOOM Waterproof Portable Bluetooth Speaker $49.99 Amazon This handy bluetooth speaker retails at $100, but Amazon is blessing us with a 50 percent price cut for Prime Day. At $50 for a limited time, the speaker will seriously give you a bang for your buck: it boasts clear, 360-degree sound with crisp bass and 10 full hours of battery life — all while being waterproof and extremely portable (complete with a little handle that you can easily loop onto your bag). What better way to put summer 2018 on a soundtrack? You can let your WONDERBOOM speaker float in the pool while all of your friends bask in your great taste in music, and then take it home to listen to guilty pleasure songs in the shower. It's a win-win. Buy Now

3 NECTAR Queen Mattress + 2 Free Pillows Nectar Queen Mattress $543.75 Amazon This one may be a little bit of a splurge product, but for all the right reasons. If you've been finding yourself in a Goldilocks predicament with your mattress--whether it feels like you're sleeping on a brick or it's so soft that you're drowning in it, the NECTAR mattress is calling your name. It offers "optimal level of firmness, coolness, breathability, and comfort" and even molds to the shape of your body as you sleep in order to promote pain relief. On those hot summer nights, you'll be forever grateful to be sleeping on one of these, as they regulate heat so you can stay cool and comfortable. Not to mention, you get a 180 night home trial, after which you can return it if you're not totally happy with the product, as well as a forever warranty. The NECTAR mattress is usually $725, but you'll save 36 percent through Amazon Prime Day. Oh, and you get two free NECTAR pillows (that retail for $150) completely free with your new buy. Buy Now

4 $10 Amazon Credit When You Spend $10 At Whole Foods -- And More In Store Deals Whole Foods Deals Whole Foods For the first time, Amazon-owned Whole Foods will be taking part in Prime Day. Attention all Prime members: from now until July 17, you can scan your Prime code or enter your mobile number when you're checking out at Whole Foods (orders of $10 or more) to get a $10 Amazon credit that you can spend on Prime Day. You'll also find some great in-store Prime deals at Whole Foods during your grocery run: organic strawberries, fresh Icelandic cod fillets, coffee, protein bars, vitamins, sparkling water, and more items will all see price cuts in celebration of Prime Day. I never thought my two favorite things, food and online shopping, would become one. Buy Now

5 Four Months of Amazon Music For Only $1 4-Month Amazon Music Subscription $0.99 Amazon Yep, you read that right. From now until July 17 (the day after Amazon Prime Day), Prime members who haven't gotten a chance to use Amazon Music before can enjoy a four month subscription for only $0.99. This means unlimited access to any song, completely ad-free, and Alexa-compatible listening. Don't miss out on this one, folks. Buy Now

6 Up To 40 Percent Off Women's Fashion From Amazon Brands Women's Fashion Amazon Amazon Prime Day is giving us the chance to bulk up our wardrobes for less. During Prime Day, you can expect to see up to 40 percent off women's clothing, accessories and shoes from Amazon fashion brands like Lark & Ro, Daily Ritual, Essentialist, Lily Parker, and 206 Collective. Stock up on winter coats in advance, buy a few new pairs of sunglasses, or some seriously-cool sneakers without breaking the bank. Treat yourself season is upon us. Buy Now

7 Save Big On Wireless Chargers RAVPower Wireless Portable Charger $45.99 Amazon Extending your battery life has never been more affordable. The RAVPower wireless portable charger, which retails for $76.99, is 40 percent off now through Prime Day. It offers 50 percent faster charging for iPhone X, iPhone 8, and iPhone 8 Plus than traditional wireless chargers, and can even charge two devices at once. If you're team Android, not to worry — the device is also compatible with the Galaxy S7, Galaxy S8, and Note8. Buy Now

8 Big Sale On Certified Refurbished Fire HD 10 Tablet Fire HD 10 Tablet $89.99 Amazon Welcome to electronic thrift shopping — the Amazon Fire HD 10 Tablet is celebrating Prime Day with a 30 percent off discount. The sale applies to certified refurbished versions of the product (but they're tested to look and work like new). The Fire HD 10 Tablet has the largest display yet, with over 2 million pixels, stereo speakers, and dual-band WiFi. You'll be able to stream HD content on Netflix and HBO, play Spotify playlists, and scroll through apps like Facebook to your heart's content. Also, Prime members get free, unlimited access to "over a thousand books and magazines, millions of songs, and thousands of movies and TV episodes" with purchase of this product. Buy Now

9 Budget-Friendly Egyptian Cotton Sheets Pinzon 400-Thread-Count Egyptian Cotton Sateen Pleated Hem Sheet Set $24.43 Amazon Tonight, we sleep like royalty. You'll usually see these Egyptian Cotton Sateen sheet sets on sale for $54.99, but Prime Day has brought us a massive 56% discount. The sheet sets come in Full, Queen, King and California King sizes, and include a flat sheet, fitted sheet, and two pillowcases. They're 100 percent imported Egyptian Cotton made with a breathable, lightweight fabric and beautiful hems to finish. You can choose from five gorgeous colors: cloud, dusty blue, mocha, parchment, and sterling. Buy Now

10 Deals on AmazonFresh Colombia Ground Coffee AmazonFresh Colombia Ground Coffee, Medium Roast, 32 Ounce $15.49 Amazon Amazon Prime Day isn't stopping at Whole Foods when it comes to eats and drinks--a number of food and beverage items will be 30 percent off their normal list price during the 36-hour period. This includes the popular AmazonFresh coffee line, which is highly rated throughout the site. The ground coffee is available in Just Bright light roast, Donut Cafe, Vanilla, and Hazelnut Medium-Light roasts, Colombia medium roast, Go For The Bold dark roast. With AmazonFresh, you can get your ground coffee with your weekly groceries, often with same-day delivery. Buy Now