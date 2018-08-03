If you weren't already planning to hang out with your friends this weekend, you might want to call them and set something up. National Friendship Day falls on Sunday, August 5, and it's perfect opportunity to do something fun with the people you're closest to. It's also great timing: a summer Sunday is the best day to get together with your friends, whether you're heading to brunch, going out for a beach day, sipping on some wine at a vineyard, or just hanging out in someone's backyard. And if you can't be together in person, then you can at least celebrate your friends on social media. This, of course, means posting a photo with them to show them off to the world. You can bring your post to the next level with some best friend song lyric Instagram captions to post on National Friendship Day.

After all, sometimes the best way to express your thoughts and feelings is through music. Musicians can usually word things better than the rest of us can, so using song lyrics to show how you feel is definitely understandable. It's even better if the lyrics come from a song that you and your friends all love together, or a song that really means something to you guys. Of course, the lyrics don't have to have a special meaning either.

There are tons of songs about friendship out there, and all of them offer up some great lines that could be perfect for an Instagram picture. Feel free to use any of the options below on National Friendship Day:

1 "We're happy free confused and lonely at the same time/ It's miserable and magical oh yeah" - "22" by Taylor Swift Giphy Is there any song that perfectly describes friendships in your twenties the way "22" does? Nope.

2 "And we don't notice any time pass/ We don't notice anything." - "We're Going To Be Friends" by The White Stripes This song about making friends in school is adorably on point.

3 "As we go on/ We remember/ All the times we Had together/ And as our lives change/ Come whatever/ We will still be/ Friends forever" - "Graduation" by Vitamin C It's an oldie but a goodie. This song may have been made to make everyone cry at school graduations, but the lyrics also describe how you feel about your closest friends.

4 "I thought I knew myself, somehow you know me more" - "My Same" by Adele This might actually be a love song, but this line in particular can work with your very best friendships as well.

5 "I get by with a little help from my friends" - "With A Little Help From My Friends" by The Beatles Giphy It's a classic. You can't leave it out!

6 "Lean on me, when you're not strong/ And I'll be your friend, I'll help you carry on" - "Lean On Me" by Bill Withers Another classic!

7 "When everything is wrong I'll come talk to you/ You make things alright when I'm feeling blue" - "My Best Friend" by Weezer These lyrics describe one of the most special things about having close friends.

8 "And if the sun comes up, if the sun comes up, if the sun comes up/ And I still don't wanna stagger home/ Then it's the memory of our betters/ That are keeping us on our feet" - "All My Friends" by LCD Soundsystem This party jam pretty much exactly describes what it's like to have friends.

9 "Wherever you go, just always remember/ That you got a home for now and forever/ And if you get low, just call me whenever/ This is my oath to you" - "Oath" by Cher Lloyd This is like a love song to your friends, and the lyrics are perfect for a photo caption.

10 "I live for the nights I can't remember with the people I won't forget" - "Show Me A Good Time" by Drake Giphy Honestly, this is one of the most iconic friendship lyrics of our time, okay?