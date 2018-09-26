Finding a Halloween costume that you're actually excited about for yourself can be incredibly difficult. When you add another person to the equation, it's easily doubly complicated. Add in some criteria like "funny" and "matching" and you're in for an uphill battle at the costume store this Halloween. Lucky for you, I've already made a list of funny best couples costumes for Halloween 2018, far in advance so your Halloween experience can be fun and not stressful. Oftentimes, trying to think of two costumes that go together and are both equally as exciting and funny is like a mental puzzle that seems impossible to solve.

Below you'll find 11 hilarious couple costume ideas. Some of them you'll be able to piece together with things you already have in your home, others will require a few purchases to complete. Plus, there are few complete costume-in-a-bag type deals because we don't all have time to be costume designers. Some of us just want to go to a Halloween store with an idea and leave with a little satchel that holds the entire idea. Pick your favorite, and then pitch it to your partner. The sooner you get the ball rolling, the more fun this experience will be to share with your partner.

Skittles Commercial Couple

Denim Vest, $29.99, H&M

Red Blonde Wig, $29.99, eBay

Chart Stickers, $2.49, Really Good Stuff

Sleeveless Top, $14.99, AmeriMark

If this weird AF commercial warms your heart too, you're going to love this super simple and playful costume. It's a little bit retro and gives you a great excuse to eat Skittles all night. Instead of glueing the candy to your skin, you might want to consider opting for some charter stickers instead.

Hell's Kitchen

Uncommon Threads Executive Chef Apron, $12, Chef's Uniforms

Butcher Aprons, $7, Chef's Uniforms

If you and your parter are kitchen-show-obsessed, go for a simple chef's costume. The bonus here of course is that you can reuse the apron in your own kitchen.

Stranger Things

Battery Powered Multi-Colored Bulbs, $22, Bulb America

V-Tech Standard White Phone, $6, Walmart

Twill Field Jacket, $30, Old Navy

Slim Perfect T-Shirt, $32.50, J. Crew

If you're really over the Eleven costume, give the other stars of the show a spin this Halloween. Wrap yourself in some battery-powered Christmas lights or go full Winona.

Wet Hot American Summer

Purple Bandana, $3, Costume Super Center

Sport Tek Ladies V-Neck, $7, Full Source

Uncommon Threads Executive Chef Apron, $12, Chef's Uniforms

Del Monte Mixed Veggies, $1, Target

American Apparel Running Short, $8, Open Tip

Clifton Ringer Shirt, $20, Found Item Clothing

This retro athleisure costume is going to be so comfortable you'll want to party all night. Go dressed as Gene the camp cook and bring a can of Del Monte mixed vegetables or go dressed as McKinley and add some tube socks.

Portlandia

Medium Long Straight Silver Wig, $18, Light In The Box

Vintage 90s Fair Cardigan, $36, Etsy

Teething Necklace, $7.40, Etsy

Autumn Winter Cotton Maxi, $28, Fashion Mia

If you're a Portlandia fan that was sad to see the show go, dress up as Candice and Toni, the infamous Feminist Bookstore owners. Don't forget to bring a few women's interest books with you as props.

Napoleon Dynamite

Vote For Pedro Shirt, $12, Walmart

Pyramex Pathfinder Safety Glasses, $5, Full Source

90s Baby Stripe Polo, $30, Guess

Everest Fanny Pack, $4, Amazon

Napoleon and Deb were basically fashion icons ahead of their time, because all of these pieces are popular today. You might even have these things in your closet.

Schweddy Balls

Saturday Night Live on YouTube

Talbots Ugly Christmas Sweater, $14, Poshmark

Sony Mdr Headphones, $6, Game Stop

Christmas Popcorn Balls, $16, Oriental Trading

Fitz & Floyd Vintage Holiday Platter, $25, Bed Bath & Beyond

Potentially one of the most iconic SNL sketches, ever, you'll enjoy serving Schweddy Balls to your friends, while staying warm in a hideous Christmas sweater.

Cruel Intentions

Stainless Steel Cross Pendant, $7, eBay

V-Neck Shirt, $20, H&M

Fine Knit Sweater, $13, H&M

School Uniform Pleat Skirt, $30, Land's End

It's a bittersweet symphony this life, yeah. Kathryn and Annett are a great angel and devil duo, and if you went to private school, you can probably pull this costume out of the back of your closet. Make sure whoever dresses up as Annett carries around a leather-bound journal.

Britney & Justin

Petit Denim Strapless Dress, $14, Boo Hoo

Iridescent Medium Thick Rhinestone Choker, $7, Etsy

Denim Bucket Cap, $11, New Chic

Ericdress Men's Blazer, $38, Ericdress

In 2001, Britney Spears and Justin Timberlake graced the American Music Awards red carpet in matching denim ensembles, marking the most extra casual carpet look in history. Relive that moment with your partner, it's a great excuse to bring some more denim pieces into your life.

Sims

Walmart

Light Up Sims Plumbob, $20, Walmart

If you and your partner want to wear something funny and cool, but don't really want to put a lot of effort into your costume, wear whatever you like a throw a Sims Plumbob on your head. Bam! Now you're avatars.

Curious George

Rubie's Man In The Yellow Hat Costume, $31, Amazon

Leg Avenue Women's Cozy Monkey, $25, Amazon

Bananas, $2, Jet

Who says children's costumes can't be for adults, too? This super easy costume partnership includes two costumes that come completely ready to wear. All you have to do is put it on and go.