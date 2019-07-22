The most dynamic sign of the zodiac is easily the most dynamic traveler. The Gemini traveler is social, adventurous, bold, and observant. While this makes for a really fun travel partner, is also makes for a sometimes forgetful and a lot of times unorganized traveler. The best travel accessories for Gemini zodiac signs are the kinds of things that are going to keep them as put together as possible — no matter what the occasion. Other signs can plan out their trip and pack accordingly, but Gemini has so many opposing interests, and such an indecisive nature, they might pack for a beach weekend and end up spending the whole time in the woods.

The Gemini traveler likes to follow their heart, and while they appreciate planning, they change their minds too much to be able to anticipate what they might get into. So the best things to help a Gemini out on the go are the kinds of accessories that give them the chance to make any situation more dynamic. Here I've put together a list of travel accessories that cater to that wild and unpredictable Gemini nature, because though no one has the luxury of packing for everything, we can all at least pack multi-purpose products to help prepare for everything.

A Versatile Scarf

A large silk or cotton scarf that's wide enough to wrap around your shoulders is going to be a clutch accessory when traveling. Wear it in your hair to dress up your look, wear it folded around your neck to keep you warm, cross it over your chest as a make-shift party shirt, or wear it as a cover up in a conservative venue.

A Waterproof Camera

Don't bring your most expensive camera with you when traveling. Bring a GoPro that's meant to withstand heavy use and active handling. This product is waterproof and will capture your adventure without stressing you out about breaking it or losing it.

A Mini Cooler

When you're on the go, you don't want to lug around a giant cooler, so this insulated lunch box is a life saver. Keep your food or medications cool, or warm, depending on what you need and without sacrificing too much cargo space either. Pro tip: keep your suntan lotion and moisturizers in here.

A Portable Razor

If you like to shave when you travel, this portable razor is a must. With this device you can shave without showering, aka you can literally shave on the go.

A Pair Of Day-To-Night Shoes

Shoes take up a lot of space, so the fewer pairs you can pack, the better. These white espadrilles are so versatile and so comfortable, you can wear them all day, and they'll be totally appropriate if you need to dress up unexpectedly.

A Tech Carrying Case

When you're traveling, you never know where they day might bring you. To be safe, you'll likely want to take your every day tech items with you, but you'll want to keep them safe and organized. This inconspicuous carrying case will keep your important devices and wires protected.

A Waterproof Phone Cover

There's always a possibility you'll end up at a water park, stuck in the rain, or jumping off the back of a boat, so why not pack a waterproof phone case, just in case.

A Smart Watch

If you leave your tech at the hotel or in the car, this smart watch will allow you to stay in touch without actually being on your phone. If you want to be more present while you travel, but still be reachable, the Apple Watch is a must.

Day-To-Night Pants

A good, seamless pair of black leggings will serve you well on your trip. Wear them during the day with cotton tee shirt and trainers, dress them up at night with a pair of feels and a silky top. One pair of pants, two-ways, comfortable around the clock travel goals.

A Clean Surface

You never never know when you're going t want a clean place to sit on top of a mountain, at the beach or in a public park. This portable surface folds up into a tiny square that won't take up any of your precious storage space, but will prove to be a big help throughout your trip.

A Refillable Water Bottle

A lot of reusable water bottles are large and heavy, which makes you less likely to lug them around all day. This S'well refillable water bottle is small enough to fit into your purse, which makes it a must have on the go. You'll fill it up more throughout the day, but that's because you'll be using it more.