If you're tired of hearing people talk about the glories of the color millennial pink... well this might not be the list for you. I love pink, I have always loved pink, since I was old enough to force my friends to be any other Power Ranger but Kimberly Hart during our afternoon play time. I was always the pink one. Always. So when I see a gorgeous peachy pink, hot pink, shell pink, whatever, on a book cover? Let's just say I'm plopping my rose-colored sunglasses onto my head and checking that book out, quick. If you're anything like me you're going to love this list of 2018 releases with pretty in pink book covers.

But even if you're not in love with the blushed hue, it turns out there are actually a ton of stellar reads with pink covers that have come out or are due out in summer 2018 that would make the most excellent beach reads, whatever you're into. If you're planning your summer reading list this Memorial Day, look no further. Do you want some romantic YA? Sexy fiction? Literary sci-fi? Engrossing memoir? Believe it or not, there is a book on this list for you. It's time to make some room in your beach bags, carry-ons and totes — pink accessories are totally optional.

'Unwifeable: A Memoir' by Mandy Stadtmiller Mandy Stadtmiller came to Manhattan in 2005, newly divorced, 30 years old, with a job at the New York Post, ready to conquer the city and the industry. Like a “real-life Carrie Bradshaw” she proceeded to chronicle her fearless attempts at dating and writing for nearly a decade. But underneath the glamour of her new life, there are countless failed hookups and too many nights she can't remember. Soon she realizes that falling in love won't fix her — she needs to fix herself first. Click here to buy.

'Royals' by Rachel Hawkins Daisy Winters is an offbeat 16-year-old Floridian with mermaid-red hair; a part time job at a bootleg Walmart, and a perfect older sister who’s engaged to the Crown Prince of Scotland. Daisy has no desire to live in the spotlight, but relentless tabloid attention forces her to join Ellie across the pond. While the dashing young Miles has been appointed to teach Daisy the ropes of being regal, the prince’s roguish younger brother kicks up scandal wherever he goes, and tries his best to take Daisy along for the ride. Click here to buy.

'She Regrets Nothing' by Andrea Dunlop When Laila Lawrence becomes an orphan at 23, she is introduced to three glamorous cousins from New York who show up unannounced at her mother’s funeral — they're scions of the wealthy family from which Laila’s father had been estranged. When Laila moves to New York, she lands smack in the middle of her cousins’ decadent world. Caught between longing for the love of her family and her relentless pursuit of the lifestyle she feels she was unfairly denied, Laila finds herself reawakening a long dead family scandal. But will Laila ever truly belong in their world? Click here to buy.

'Emergency Contact' by Mary H.K. Choi When Penny Lee heads to college in Austin to learn how to become a writer, it’s 79 miles and a zillion light years away from everything she can’t wait to leave behind. Sam works at a café and sleeps there too, in an empty storage room. He knows that this is the awful chapter of his life that will serve as inspiration for when he’s a famous movie director but right this second it's really testing him. When Sam and Penny cross paths, they swap numbers and and soon become digitally inseparable, sharing their deepest anxieties and secret dreams — without having to see each other. Click here to buy.

'The Glitch' by Elisabeth Cohen Shelley Stone might be a little overwhelmed. She runs the company Conch, the manufacturer of a small wearable device that attaches to the user's ear and whispers helpful advice and prompts. She's married with two small children. She employs a cook, a nanny, a driver, and an assistant, she sets an alarm for 2AM conference calls. But when Shelley meets a young woman named Shelley Stone who has the exact same scar on her shoulder, Shelley has to wonder: Is some sort of corporate espionage afoot? Has she discovered a hole in the space-time continuum? Or is she finally buckling under all the pressure? Click here to buy.

'Summer Skin' by Kirsty Eagar (May 29) Jess Gordon is out for revenge. Last year the jocks from Knights College tried to shame her best friend. This year she and a hand-picked college girl gang are going to get even. The target: Blondie, a typical Knights stud, arrogant, cold — and smart enough to keep up with Jess. A neo-riot grrl with a penchant for fanning the flames meets a rugby-playing sexist pig — sworn enemies or two people who happen to find each other when they're at their most vulnerable? Click here to buy.

'From the Corner of the Oval' by Rebecca Dorey-Stein (June 10) In 2012, Beck Dorey-Stein was just scraping by in DC when a posting on Craigslist landed her, improbably, in the Oval Office as one of Barack Obama's stenographers. The ultimate DC outsider, she joined the elite team who accompanied the president wherever he went, recorder and mic in hand. But as she learned the ropes of protocol, Dorey-Stein became romantically entangled with a consummate DC insider, and suddenly, the political became all too personal. Click here to buy.

'Tell Me Lies' by Carola Lovering (June 12) Lucy Albright is far from her Long Island upbringing when she arrives on the campus of her small California college. Quickly grasping at her fresh start, Lucy embraces college life and all it has to offer. And then she meets Stephen DeMarco. Confident and cocksure, Stephen sees something in Lucy that no one else has, and she’s quickly seduced by this vision of herself. Meanwhile, Stephen is determined to forget an incident buried in his past that, if exposed, could ruin him, and his single-minded drive for success extends to winning, and keeping, Lucy’s heart. Click here to buy.

'Choose Your Own Disaster' by Dana Schwartz (June 19) In her hilarious memoir, Dana Schwartz goes on a journey revisiting all of the terrible decisions she made in her early 20's through the internet's favorite method of self-knowledge: the quiz. Part-memoir, part-personality test, Choose Your Own Disaster is a manifesto about the millennial experience and modern feminism and how the easy advice of "you can be anything you want!" is actually pretty difficult when there are so many possible versions of yourself it seems like you could be. Click here to buy.

'Playing With Matches' by Hannah Orenstein (June 26) Sasha Goldberg has a recent journalism degree from NYU, an apartment with her best friend Caroline, and a relationship with her finance-bro boyfriend Jonathan. But when her dream career falls through, she uses her family’s darkest secret to land a job as a matchmaker for New York City’s elite dating service, Bliss. Sasha throws herself into her new career, hoping to find her clients The One. But when Jonathan betrays her, she spirals out of control —and right into the arms of a writer she had previously set up with one of her clients. Click here to buy.