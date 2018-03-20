Do you still miss Chuck Bartowski and his friends? Then it's time to revisit these Chuck episodes that every true fan should see more than once. If it's been a while since your last visit to the Buy More, then now is the perfect time to dive back into the world of Chuck. Sure, your Netflix to-watch list is always expanding, but that's all the more reason to make time for old TV friends. They demand less attention, while automatically filling you with emotions. And few shows do that better than Chuck.

A full series rewatch should definitely be on your future to-do list, but if you only have a few hours to spare, then the Chuck episodes on this list are the perfect fit. Some of them are emotional, some are silly fun, and they all have a heavy dose of spy shenanigans. True fans of the show may already know them all by heart, but that's no reason not to watch them again.

That's the good thing about Chuck and his pals — no matter how long you go without seeing them, watching the show always feels like visiting with old friends. So the next time you find yourself in the mood to watch something familiar, queue up one of these episodes of Chuck and enjoy.

1 "Chuck Versus The Intersect" CHUCK on YouTube The pilot episode of Chuck never gets old. Bask in the early days when Sarah and Casey were enemies, Chuck had no idea what he wanted out of life, and the Buy More was still just a big box entertainment store instead of a spy hub.

2 "Chuck Versus The Imported Hard Salami" CHUCK on YouTube This episode has everything you could possibly want. The first appearance of Rachel Bilson as Lou is priceless, but the part that makes this hour a classic is the intense bomb-diffusing scene that leads to Chuck and Sarah's first kiss.

3 "Chuck Versus Tom Sawyer" CassMoney on YouTube Few shows have ever understood early '00s geek culture quite like Chuck, and "Chuck Versus Tom Sawyer" illustrates that perfectly. The episode mixes classic video games with classic rock, while also offering an origin story for one of the show's most unusual characters, Jeff. The end result is a funny, exciting hour that builds to a moment where winning a video game means saving the world.

4 "Chuck Versus the Suburbs" CHUCK on YouTube Chuck and Sarah go undercover as a married couple in a way too normal not to be evil suburban neighborhood. This hour doesn't make a huge impact on the show's mythology, but it's so much fun to watch thanks to Casey's grumpiness and the couple-y goodness of it all.

5 "Chuck Versus the Ring" CHUCK on YouTube Awesome and Ellie's wedding is one of the show's emotional highlights. There are plenty of fun moments — like Jeffster's performance — but at the heart of the episode is Chuck's drive to give Ellie the wedding she always wanted. The fact that he accomplishes it totally by accident somehow only makes it better.

6 "Chuck Versus Operation Awesome" CHUCK on YouTube Awesome becoming the first person in Chuck's family to find out about his spy life is an inspired choice. And it's one that leads to a strong episode as Awesome, the guy Chuck looks up to and admires, reveals to Chuck that the feeling has always been mutual.

7 "Chuck Versus The Beard" TvKilledInternet on YouTube Chuck telling Awesome the truth leads to one of the show's funniest episodes, but Chuck telling Morgan is a four-hankie event. The friendship between the two characters was always one of the show's strongest assets, and it's never better utilized than it is here.

8 "Chuck Versus The Honeymooners" CHUCK on YouTube It's amazing to see that when Chuck and Sarah finally get together for real, they ultimately decide to choose the spy life together. Seeing them admit to each other just how much they love their work is a big step for the characters, and it gave the show a clear path forward after Chuck and Sarah finally made things official.

9 "Chuck Versus The Push Mix" DontFreak0ut on YouTube Casey and Alex start to bond, Ellie and Awesome meet their daughter, and in an entirely silent, unbelievably moving scene, Chuck proposes to Sarah. It doesn't get much better than that.

10 "Chuck Versus The Cliffhanger" morrimor on YouTube After four seasons, Chuck and Sarah finally say "I do," and honestly, how could any list be complete without this episode? Fans wanted nothing more than to see these two together, and seeing them get married is just as satisfying as everyone hoped it would be.