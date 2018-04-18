"Let's watch a Disney Channel movie!" If you were a cable viewer during your childhood, you know that those words aren't merely a suggestion, but also the the lyrics to a song that cheerily preceded the showing of a Disney Channel Original Movie, or DCOM, if you will. If you miss singing that tune before settling onto your comfy couch in the family room, you're in luck, because Netflix has many Disney Channel Original Movies available for your nostalgia viewing. Sure, this time you might be watching them on your lumpy Ikea couch in your tiny studio apartment, and you may not have the customary pre-DCOM song to herald the viewing, but watching these movies now will still be every bit as exciting as it was back in the day.

It might even be more exciting now, because everyone knows that hindsight is 20/20. If you're watching a movie from the past, the chances are that you'll appreciate it even more than you did during your first viewing. So you'd better watch all of Disney's made-for-TV-movies on Netflix now, listed below, especially because they won't be available on the service forever once Disney's streaming site comes out in 2019. Then again, by that time, life might be so similar to Smart House that you won't need to watch DCOMs for entertainment. Who knows!

1 'Cadet Kelly' Giphy When a fashion-obsessed city girl gets sent to military school — where she's forced to wear a uniform — chaos ensues. Disney Channel OGs Hilary Duff and Christy Carlson Romano shine in this movie.

2 'The Cheetah Girls' Disney Channel/YouTube Raven-Symoné, Adrienne Bailon (now Adrienne Houghton), Kiely Williams, and Sabrina Bryan are cheetah-licious in this 2003 DCOM.

3 'High School Musical' Giphy High School Musical brought the world Zac Efron, Vanessa Hudgens, Corbin Bleu, and Ashley Tisdale, so it should be considered required viewing for every Netflix user.

4 'Cow Belles' Disney Channel/YouTube Aly and AJ Michalka star as heiress sisters who get sent to work on their family farm and end up saving their fortune. The soundtrack is also compliments of Aly & AJ, whose album Into the Rush took the world by storm in 2005.

5 'Jump In!' CorbinBleuVEVO on YouTube After High School Musical, Corbin Bleu went onto star in Jump In! with Keke Palmer. If the fire emoji had existed when it came out, this movie would've just been titled it.

6 'Princess Protection Program' Giphy Selena Gomez and Demi Lovato star together in this 2009 movie about a princess who moves to Louisiana and goes undercover. You might be (rightfully) wondering why Netflix doesn't suggest it under the "Trending" category like, every day.

7 'High School Musical 2' Disney Channel/YouTube The HSM sequel is almost as good as the original, and it offers way more basketball choreography than the first one.

8 'Read It And Weep' Disney Channel/YouTube Remember Kay Panabaker? She hasn't been around much lately, but when Read It and Weep came out, she was basically the Queen of Disney Channel. You should totally relive those days and watch this classic teen saga.

9 'Camp Rock' Giphy Oh yeah, that is Joe Jonas. He and his other "Jo Bros" star in Camp Rock, along with Demi Lovato. Disney Channel had a way with picking out future superstars.

10 'The Cheetah Girls: One World' Disney Channel/YouTube One weird pop culture fact about this DCOM is that Rob Kardashian and Adrienne Bailon were still dating when this movie was made. Bailon appeared on Keeping Up With The Kardashians before leaving to film One World. Weird, huh?