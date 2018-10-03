There's no better time to flex your Disney fanatic muscles than in the fall. As you transition your home from energized summer vibes to cozy autumn vibes, nostalgic decorum is key. These 11 Disney products are perfect for fall and if you're a true Disney obsessive, you'll flip your lid over 'em. There's no doubt that Disney-themed housewares evoke warm and fuzzy feelings of yesteryear and all things comforting and whimsical, but what you might not be aware of is just how much cool stuff the Disney Store sells.

From Pixar-themed appliances, to prop replicas like the Haunted Mansion's clock, there's so many cool and funky Disney items that are totally functional, too. If you're going to drink out of a mug, why not a mug with a ghost version of Mickey on it? And if you're going to have a party and serve food on paper plates, why not pick some paper plates that have Jack Skellington on them? Particularly if you like Halloween fall decor, but aren't crazy about the super gory stuff, you'll love what the Disney Store offers, because it skews cute, not creepy.

Here I've rounded up a few of my favorite items from their fall collection, for your decor inspiration.

Popcorn Machine

Pixar Collection Popcorn Popper $34.95 Shop Disney The best part of fall is cozying up at home and watching movies. To really take your movie experience to the next level, a popcorn machine is clutch. And this one is adorable to boot. Buy Now

Haunted Clock

Oven Mitts

The Hulk Oven Mitts $14.95 Shop Disney Upgrade your oven mitt game with these seasonal novelties. They're padded and have rubber grips so you're free to use these year round if they add that perfect amount of kitsch to your kitchen. Buy Now

Kitchen Canister

Dog Costume

Plaid Throw

Mickey Mouse Plaid Throw $29.95 Shop Disney A little plaid throw in the fall is my favorite thing to cozy up to. Not to mention, adding this to your couch will instantly give the room a seasonal make over. Buy Now

Salt & Pepper Shaker

Lunch Plate

Ghost Mug

Mickey Mouse Ghost Mug $19.95 Shop Disney Technically this mug is seasonal, but there's no reason why you can't enjoy your morning coffee or late night hot coco out of this mug, year round. That said, if you want to use it as spooky Halloween decor, it will totally do the trick. Buy Now

Cup & Saucer

Bread Mold

These cute and functional Disney items are perfect for cozy fall activities. If you're a Disney obsessive (or have a friend in your life who is), these home goods will be the talk of every Halloween party this season.