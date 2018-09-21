If you haven't shopped at The Disney Store since you were a kid, I'm about to give you a great excuse to reawaken your nostalgia for animated paraphernalia. Disney Eats has a new Disney Princess baking set for adults that's the cutest thing you'll ever own in the kitchen, no question. The Disney Store is not just for kids — there's so much for your adult self to coo over, but if you're a fan of quirky kitchen tools, there are a few items in particular that are going to slide on to your have-to-have list.

Particularly if baking is an overwhelming prospect for you, you're going to want to get your hands on these princess-themed baking tools that will easily take the seriousness out of matters of the kitchen. I've personally felt the weight of a stainless steel baking tool and been instantly turned off to the idea of baking after all. In order to follow instructions, make a giant mess and then have to clean up said mess, you have to be pretty motivated. And if getting motivated in the kitchen is made difficult because you're simply not excited about your cookware, it's time to shake things up.

The Princess Baking Set comes with two mixing bowls and two whisks, so you and your baking assistant can work in-tandem. The bowls feature screen art of Snow White, Aurora, Mulan, Rapunzel, Merida, Ariel, Cinderella, Tiana, Jasmine, and Pocahontas — basically the whole gang's there. Plus, the BPA-free bowls feature a ''Listen to your Heart'' quote from Pocahontas, duh.

Disney Princess Mixing Bowl Set $24.95 These BPA-free plastic bowls are safe for dishwasher use, so you can make a giant mess and reply on an easy clean up. Each bowl has a spout for easy pouring, and the whisks have holes so that you can hang them up. And clearly the cuteness is blatant and obvious.

If these thoroughly adorable bowls have you wondering what other cuteness is hiding on the Disney shop, let me guide you. Next in line in for cuteness overload is this Lumiere Serving Plate that features Lumiere himself, holding up a serving plate. Basically if you want to win best host for ever dinner party you ever host, this is your ticket. The Princess Baking Set is for your private use, but this serving plate is to share with friends and family and it's probably the best conversation starter you could ever think to put on a table.

Lumière Serving Plate $39.95 It might look like a toy, but this resin figure is holding up a ceramic plate, so after a rinse, you're safe to use this as a serving plate for real, adult food. And I highly recommend you do. You don't have to be a Beauty & The Beast fan to appreciate the adorable, yet useful kitsch here.

I can't end this adults-for-Disney rant without also putting these on your radar:

