With the Sunday, May 4, 2019 Kentucky Derby fast approaching, you might be regretting your choice to host a viewing party on account of the fact that you have no idea what or how to cook for so many people. At first it was just a few friends, and now there are plus ones and extras and you're tempted to order a pizza, but feel bad about the fact that you've offered your friends a home cooked meal. Lucky for you, I've put together a selection of easy Kentucky Derby Crock Pot recipes, because there's no better appliance or alliance when you're cooking for a crew.

The day of the derby you can throw all of the ingredients into the pot and they will cook slowly, steadily, and independently as you set up for the race and then greet your guests. By the time your food is ready to serve, your guests will have been salivating over the incredible smells wafting through your home and you'll be a hero of a host. Don't make derby day more complicated or stressful than it has to be. Throw some Kentucky-themed ingredients into the pot, set it, and enjoy your time with your friends and rooting for your favorite horse. Here are the easiest Kentucky Derby inspired Crock Pot recipes to try out:

Sloppy Joes A classic sloppy Joe recipe never disappoints. This recipe from A Farm Girl's Dabbles is super easy, it's exactly the kind of recipe you want to go for if you're short on time and hoping to feed a lot of people with minimal ingredients.

Bacon Beer Cheese Dip Foodie Crush Beer cheese is a big kit in Kentucky, and this bacon beer cheese recipe from Foodie Crush is going to be a big hit with your guests. It's got a little bit of every savory thing you love all in one gooey hot pot.

Bourbon Maple Slow Cooker Baked Beans Averie Cooks Bourbon anything is a going to be a big hit with your Kentucky Derby crew. These bourbon maple smoked beans are the perfect side dish and are going to make your house smell like a BBQ joint...in the best possible way. Check out the recipe on Averie Cooks.

Collard Green, BBQ Jackfruit, & Mango Salsa Stuffed Sweet Potatoes Fo Reals Life This epic vegan recipe from Fo Reals Life looks like the meatiest and heartiest party dish, but it's totally plant-based. If you're making meat sliders for your meat-eating friends, this is a great vegan option to have on hand.

Crock-Pot Bacon Wrapped Beef Tenderloin & Balsamic Glaze If your guests are coming hungry, this very adult beef dish will impress the heck out of your friends, while ensuring that everyone leaves full, too. Check out the recipe on A Spicy Perspective.

Vegan Beer Cheese & Tofu Bacon Potato Skins Fo Reals Life This vegan Fo Reals Life recipe will give your vegan friends a chance to try a beer-cheese like dish, and it's good enough that your cheese eating friends will enjoy it too.

Pulled Chicken Sandwich With Creamy Ranch Sauce Foodie Crush This is a new take on a Southern pulled-chicken dish, and it's going to be a serious crowd-pleaser at your derby party. Slow-cooked chicken with ranch is going to be a big hit, and serving it on sliders will make it super easy to eat while sitting in front of the TV. Check out the recipe on Foodie Crush.

Slow Cooker Chili A Farm Girl's Dabbles Chili is a great dish to serve for a group of people trying to eat in front of a screen. You can serve it in mugs or put a giant pot of it on the coffee table. It's super portable and this recipe from A Farm Girl's Dabbles is zesty and delicious.

Creamy Broccoli Mac & Cheese Damn Delicious If it has broccoli in it, it's for grown ups. This adult level mac and cheese is a fan favorite. Your guests can enjoy this dish as a side, or a main, depending on just how much they love it. Check out the easy recipe on Damn Delicious.

Cheesy Tater Tots Damn Delicious Game day isn't game day unless there are crispy potatoes in reach. This Damn Delicious recipe for cheesy tater tots will really hit the spot on Sunday.