Birthdays are an exciting time where you get to make one day a year totally, completely, and fabulously all about yourself. From specially bought outfits, to treat-yourself-cupcakes, to weekend parties, you get to do it up on your big day, guilt free. And there are plenty of beauty and fashion brands that give free birthday gifts, which will help pile on the loot during your special day.

Presents are a major part of the celebration, and why not grab as many gift bags as you can? To help you strategize how to celebrate your next passing year in style, ahead are a couple of the most well known beauty and fashion brands that give freebies to their loyal customers. Some give the traditional gift card (which is always welcome — who doesn't love choosing their own gift?) but other places take it up a notch and give you actual physical gifts. From glow kit skincare bundles, to full size blushes from iconic brands, to sizeable gift cards, there is something for everyone. But prepare yourself: many of these places want you to sign up to their free loyalty programs before shipping off freebies, so make your list and start signing up accordingly.

Below are some of the most exciting freebie birthday gifts you can get this year. Make it a special, gift-laden celebration!

Sephora

If you're a Sephora Beauty Insider, you can celebrate your birthday with a free beauty gift. You can choose one of three options in store or online, but if you redeem it online you have to buy something first. You can choose between a Glamglow skincare package, a Bite Beauty makeup bundle, or if you're in the Rouge or VIB tier you can choose to get 250 extra bonus points instead.

For the Glamglow bundle, you get a mini bottle of Supermud Clearing Treatment, which is a clarifying mask that will unclog your pores, and a mini Glowstarter Mega Illuminating Moisturizer in Nude Glow, which is a a tinted illuminating cream.

For the Bite Beauty gift, you get a mini Amuse Bouche Lipstick in Chai, a mini Matte Crème Lip Crayon in Glacé, and Agave Lip Treatment Sample Duo, which is a hydrating balm and lip scrub combo.

The Body Shop

The Body Shop will give you a surprise birthday present each year, but first you have to join their Love Your Body Club, which is their rewards program. They will send you a $10 giftcard during your birthday month, which you then can use to treat yourself to a new body butter or fun new shower creme.

BareMinerals

When you join the BareMinerals Friends and Benefits loyalty program, you will get a free gift for your big day. Specifically, this year it's a full size matte liquid lip color.

Benefit Cosmetics

You can get a free Brow Arch for your birthday, and you don't have to be part of any loyalty program to get your arches shaped. All you need to do it show up at a store during your special day, and hand over your ID to prove your birthday.

Smashbox

If you join the Fierce and Fearless loyalty program, you can get a free gift on your birthday with a purchase.

American Eagle

Looking for a new birthday outfit? American Eagle can help. If you sign up for their AEO connected rewards program, you will get a 15% off coupon in your email during the month of your big day.

Ulta

If you have an UltaMate Rewards card, the store will send you a birthday certificate during your birthday month, which you then bring to the store to claim your present. You will also get two times the amount of points during your birthday month, so it's a great time to stock up on your essentials.

The gifts are broken up in quarters, where in 2018 the January to March group got a ULTA Collection Cranberry + Pomegranate Lip Oil & Mask, the April to June gang got a full size of NARS Blush in Orgasm, the July to August folks got a full size It Cosmetics Superhero Elastic Stretch Volumizing Mascara, and the October to December people will get a full size Lancome Monsieur Big Mascara.

Urban Decay

When you sign up for Urban Decay's Beauty Junkies reward program, you will be able to get a full sized Afterglow 8-Hour Powder Highlighter in Sin on your birthday after any purchase within the month.

Aveda

If you sign up for Aveda's Pure Privilege rewards program, you will get a 30 ml. aromatic nourishing composition oil on your birthday, which is a $23 value!

Lancôme

If you're a frequent shopper at Lancôme, it would be worth to become a Lancôme Elite Rewards Members. You will get a surprise gift on your birthday.

Winky Lux

If you register with your email and birthday on the Winky Lux website, the makeup brand will send you a code for a free gift on your birthday. That and you'll get a free birthday cake lip gloss with any purchase on your birthday month.

Get ready to celebrate!