Bustle

11 Faux Leather Skirts From UK Shops That Will Work For Any Occasion

By Lauren Sharkey
Oasis

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex sure does love a leather skirt. For a discussion on gender equality at Windsor Castle, the royal stepped out on Friday morning wearing a red pencil style. Around this time last year, she wore an identical fitted skirt — only in a green hue instead. Although you can still buy Meghan's designer style, you're probably looking for some cheaper alternatives. So here's the best faux leather skirts that'll suit your style all week long.

Meghan's Hugo Boss lambskin skirt will set you back a sizeable sum of £369 (currently available in UK size 6 to 14). On Friday, she paired the smart silhouette with a maroon-coloured V-neck jumper and matching heels. And, in October 2018, Meghan chose a similar coordinated look, pairing the green version with a green silk shirt by & Other Stories.

The skirt is clearly a royal favourite as Spain's Queen Letizia wore the exact same one on Thursday, reports the Daily Mail. And while royals tend to only be photographed during formal occasions, leather skirts don't have to be resigned to the office. With a wide range of lengths, prints, and details on offer, this is a style you can turn to all week long.

Here's a few options to get you in the mood.

1. A Light Shade

Elvi A-Line Faux Leather Skirt
£46
£23
|
Navabi
Designed in a modern light blue shade, this retro silhouette will add some zest to your weekday and weekend wardrobe. Available in UK size 18 to 24.

2. A Tougher Vibe

Biker Skirt
£19.99
|
Mango
A subtle snake print adorns this seriously cool skirt. Available in UK size 6 to 12.

3. A Pleated Style

Plus Black Faux Leather Pleated Midi Skirt
£48
|
River Island
Swish your way around the office in this pleated wonder. Available in UK size 18 to 28.

4. An Adorable Touch

Alexa Chung Appliquéd Faux Patent Leather Mini Skirt
£260
£140
|
The Outnet
Adorned with adorable hearts, this monochromatic skirt currently has a mega discount. Available in UK size 6 to 14.

5. A Dreamy Silhouette

Pleated Faux Leather Mini Skirt
£25.99
|
Zara
Pretty pleats and a practical belt: what more could you wish for? Available in UK size 6 to 16.

6. A Meghan Lookalike

Curve Faux Leather Skirt
£38
|
Oasis
With a subtle front slit, this forest green design will be your new go-to on days when you need a sartorial boost. Available in UK size 18 to 26.

7. A Versatile Piece

Pleated Faux Leather Skirt
£49
|
Warehouse
As Warehouse states, this snake print midi skirt goes with everything from cosy knits to sleek evening tops. Available in UK size 6 to 18.

8. A New Weekend Fave

Curve Croc Leather Look Mini Skirt
£38
|
ASOS
Pair this bold croc-effect skirt with anything from your fave trainers to tough winter boots and festive heels. Available in UK size 16 to 30.

9. A Darker Tone

A-Line Faux Leather Vinyl Midi Skirt
£42
|
Topshop
Opt for a shiny vinyl look with this deep green button-up midi style. Available in UK size 4 to 18.

10. A Simple Choice

Plus Size Black Faux Leather Mini Skirt
£22
|
Missguided
With this belted mini skirt, you can go down the minimalist all-black route or jazz things up with a colourful knit. Available in UK size 16 to 26.

11. An Eco-Friendly Look

Tomcsanyi Hunslet Midnight Blue Vegan Leather Midi Skirt
£203
|
Wolf & Badger
Sustainably produced (it took one person seven hours to make), this high-waisted vegan skirt is the best way to show off your new winter boots. Available in UK size 8 to 16.