Meghan, Duchess of Sussex sure does love a leather skirt. For a discussion on gender equality at Windsor Castle, the royal stepped out on Friday morning wearing a red pencil style. Around this time last year, she wore an identical fitted skirt — only in a green hue instead. Although you can still buy Meghan's designer style, you're probably looking for some cheaper alternatives. So here's the best faux leather skirts that'll suit your style all week long.

Meghan's Hugo Boss lambskin skirt will set you back a sizeable sum of £369 (currently available in UK size 6 to 14). On Friday, she paired the smart silhouette with a maroon-coloured V-neck jumper and matching heels. And, in October 2018, Meghan chose a similar coordinated look, pairing the green version with a green silk shirt by & Other Stories.

The skirt is clearly a royal favourite as Spain's Queen Letizia wore the exact same one on Thursday, reports the Daily Mail. And while royals tend to only be photographed during formal occasions, leather skirts don't have to be resigned to the office. With a wide range of lengths, prints, and details on offer, this is a style you can turn to all week long.

Here's a few options to get you in the mood.