Wed., Aug 8 is an important day for cat lovers: International Cat Day. Despite the fact that it might seem like this holiday was created by a group of cat fanatics (and honestly, I'd like to be apart of that group), it was actually founded in 2002 by International Fund for Animal Welfare to celebrate the world's most popular pet, right before dogs. Cats have a long history of being worshipped in many cultures, so it's not surprising; also, they're adorable. But regardless of whether you're a cat lover or a dog lover, if you're a human with a heart, you're going to want to check out some funny International Cat Day memes, because who doesn't love a good meme about an adorable cat?

No matter how you feel about cats, you can't deny their large personalities and their innate sass. Sometimes cats are better at telling us how it is than people are, and that's why they make the best meme stars. Here, I've put together some of the most hilarious cat memes on the internet because what better way to celebrate a holiday than with a meme exchange. Use your favorite cat meme to send your fellow cat-lovers and appreciators a Cat Day greeting card that will make their day.

Cats In The Night Tho Cats are definitely night owls. No matter how chill they might seem around bed time, they're bound to start getting wild once you're fast asleep. They love to wake you up by scaring the crap out of you for no reason. If you've ever woken up at 3:00 a.m. because your cat pounced on your back, you know what I'm talking about.

Cats And Dogs While or course there are always exceptions, most cats are happiest in dog-less homes. No matter how chill your dog is, he's probably not chill enough for your cat's preferences. That said, I'm always happy to watch videos of cats and dogs breaking stereotypes and getting along.

Cats And Their Charmed Lives How nice to be a cat and to have nothing else to be concerned about beyond food and sleep. Both options are always great. Life is a constant win/win when you're a cat.

Not Listening We all know cats have great hearing, and yet, they constantly look at us like their ears are closed for business.

Behold The Laser If you have a cat, you know that a laser pointer can easily keep them entertained for hours — it's a must-have.

Why So Serious? Even the smallest movements that cats make seem so important. It's as if they take their lives very seriously.

Bye Bye Birdie If your cats ever brought you home a dead bird, you know the profundity of this meme.

But He Is A Stud I mean look at him! He's a complete stud! Let him shine!

Grumpy Cats Be Like Poor grumpy cats, they can't escape their perpetual scowl.

Cats Would If cats knew about cat memes, they'd definitely hate them, let's be honest. What we think is funny, cat's likely think is annoying.