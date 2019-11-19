From mulled wine and mince pies to a big turkey dinner, Christmas is the time for eating and drinking — and nothing gets me in the festive spirit like wandering around the German markets with a Christmas coffee. But, luckily, you and your loved ones don’t have to go out to get a caffeine fix this December because there’s loads of gifts for the coffee lovers in your life. Whether you want to treat yourself and change up your morning coffee routine or help a loved one wake up with something a little bit more luxurious in their cup, there’s so many coffee-based treats to get your hands on this December.

If you’re an early morning riser or a late night worker, everything is made better with coffee. And with popular coffee brands releasing festive blends with hints of nutmeg and cinnamon, it’d be wrong not to take advantage. And this Christmas there’s so much more you can get for the coffee lover in your life than fancy beans.

You don’t have to have the deepest pockets to buy your loved one a gift that will get them thinking of you every time they settle down to a hot cup of Joe. Here are eleven coffee-based treats that will keep on giving.