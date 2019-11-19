Bustle

11 Gifts For Coffee Lovers In The UK That'll Keep Them Energised Throughout Christmas 2019

By Alice Broster
Shutterstock

From mulled wine and mince pies to a big turkey dinner, Christmas is the time for eating and drinking — and nothing gets me in the festive spirit like wandering around the German markets with a Christmas coffee. But, luckily, you and your loved ones don’t have to go out to get a caffeine fix this December because there’s loads of gifts for the coffee lovers in your life. Whether you want to treat yourself and change up your morning coffee routine or help a loved one wake up with something a little bit more luxurious in their cup, there’s so many coffee-based treats to get your hands on this December.

If you’re an early morning riser or a late night worker, everything is made better with coffee. And with popular coffee brands releasing festive blends with hints of nutmeg and cinnamon, it’d be wrong not to take advantage. And this Christmas there’s so much more you can get for the coffee lover in your life than fancy beans.

You don’t have to have the deepest pockets to buy your loved one a gift that will get them thinking of you every time they settle down to a hot cup of Joe. Here are eleven coffee-based treats that will keep on giving.

Nordic Moments 150 Capsule Assortment
£61
|
Nespresso
This Christmas Nespresso has designed a range of indulgent Nordic coffee blends. Inspired by the concept of Hygge, Nespresso want to encourage customers to take a moment this festive season to sit back, relax, and connect with a loved one over coffee making it the perfect Christmas gift. As part of the range, Nespresso have released two new flavours Variations Nordic Almond Cake Flavoured and Variations Nordic Cloudberry Flavoured.
Brew Cork Medium Keep Cup
£20
|
Keep Cup
Coffee on the go is basically an essential at this time of the year. If it’s not to wake you up on cold dark mornings it’s to warm your hands. A Keep Cup is the perfect gift for the environmentally-conscious coffee lover in your life. Consider it will keep their coffee warm and help them to avoid using a single use coffee cup, a Keep Cup is the thoughtful gift they can use everyday.
Bialetti Moka Express Hob Espresso Maker
£28
|
John Lewis
Instant coffee does the job but if you want to make a loved one's weekend morning extra special then buying them a Bialetti may be the way to go. Super chic, this espresso maker will allow them to brew their coffee to perfection. When done right, Bialettis produce the creamiest, richest coffee in the game.
Krups - Black coffee mill
£25
|
Debenhams
Every coffee aficionado is in search of the next best bean. While having the beans to make your coffee is essential, having a good grinder is equally as important. While you can get super high-tech grinders you don’t have to spend too much to get bang for your buck.
Coffees of the World Gift Set
£25
|
Whittard
If you have someone in your life who adores telling you about the new beans they’ve found then getting them the Whittards Coffees of the World selection box might be the best way to satisfy their caffeine cravings through the new year.
De'Longhi ECP35.31 Espresso Coffee Maker, Chrome
£138
|
John Lewis
Having all the fancy coffee gear is just about as satisfying to a coffee lover as a good brew itself. The De'Longhi ECP35.31 Espresso Coffee Maker is a serious treat but will give the coffee lover in your life the ability to make artisanal-coffee-shop-standard coffee in the comfort of their own home whenever they want it.
Aerolatte Milk Frother With Stand
£11
|
Ocado
One of the nicest things about going to coffee shops is the super comforting, frothy milk that come with lattes and cappuccinos. With a milk frother you’ll be able to get hot frothy milk to add to your espresso, making all your drinks feel a little bit more luxurious
Pact Coffee Coffee Subscription
£10
|
Pact Coffee
It can be tough finding new coffee beans to try all year round. A good solution to this is buying a coffee subscription. Each month Pact Coffee will send you a new bag of beans. This is the gift that the coffee lover in your life will appreciate each and every month.
AeroPress Coffee Maker
£30
|
AeroPress
One of the toughest things about loving coffee but being exceptionally busy is you end up relying on coffee shops a fair bit and not using up the beans you have at home. The AeroPress is the super affordable and simple way to make top notch coffee in the office or out and about and you’ll use all your beans up too. All you need now is a cute reusable cup to drink out of.
ERAVSOW Digital Hand Drip Coffee Scale
£16
|
Amazon
Any coffee lover will tell you that making the perfect brew is a science. Getting the exact measurements of coffee to water to milk is something that takes lots of practice. Treating someone to a set of chic coffee scales this Christmas could be the way to help them get to the perfect cup of Joe.
Craft Coffee
£11
|
Wordly
Some may drink coffee to wake up but for others it’s a genuine interest. If you’ve got someone in your life who’s genuinely passionate about finding the nicest coffee spots in your city or making the richest brews at home then investing in a coffee guide may be the perfect thing for them