11 Goal-Setting Apps That Will Help Keep You On Track

Alright, people. 2019 is right around the corner. You know what that means: time to set a bunch of goals none of us are ever going to keep. (Kidding.) If you want a better way to keep track of them, keep scrolling for 11 of the best apps for setting goals.

In all seriousness, if you're not a goal-setter, you might want to become one — fast. According to Psychology Today, research shows setting a specific goal makes you likelier to achieve the desired outcome. Yet another study by Gail Matthews revealed that participants who wrote down their goals were 33 percent more successful in reaching them.

In other words, set goals, write them down, and you position yourself to be far more successful in reaching those milestones than if you were to skip those first two steps.

Maybe you're the old-fashioned type (like me) and prefer journaling your goals. This is an excellent way to get your thoughts down and be mindful of your goals. However, there are a number of apps today made specifically for not only recording your goals but also helping you track them in such a way that you can more closely monitor your strengths, weaknesses, and what steps you should take to improve your journey.

Whether you're preparing for those 2019 resolutions or want a better way to track your goals starting today, these 11 apps can help.

1 Coach.me Habit Tracker Giphy Coach.me's habit tracker is an amazing way to create and build upon better habits. It allows you to measure your progress so you know how to improve upon it, set targets and reminders, celebrate milestones, and view your journey across the weeks and months.

2 Strides Giphy Strides helps you get organized when it comes to tracking your goals and habits, assisting you in building the perfect routine to be successful in life. It offers four unique tracker types, step-by-step goal-setting, it'll present you with helpful charts of your progress, it's easy to customize, and you can track literally anything you want.

3 GoalsOnTrack Giphy If you want to be a high achiever, GoalsOnTrack is the app for you. It guides you in creating SMART goals (specific, measurable, achievable, relevant, and time-bound) as well as subgoals, it includes goal templates and progress tracking, you can manage your tasks, track your time and habits, keep a calendar, build a vision board, manage a goal journal, and view reports and charts customized based on you.

4 Way Of Life Giphy Way of Life makes setting goals and hitting them simple. It allows you to track your routines using a color-coded system in just a few seconds each day. The app will also send you reminders that'll help you form better habits and break negative ones. Plus, you can jot down quick notes in the diary and view your customized charts.

5 Toodledo Giphy Aside from being fun to say, Toodledo offers a good deal of variety and flexibility, making it an efficient task manager to set and reach your personal goals. You can customize the app's productivity system to fit your needs, set reminders and due dates, and put tasks on repeat.

6 ATracker Giphy ATracker is designed to help you manage your time, which is crucial when it comes to reaching your goals. Time your tasks so that you can stay on track, view your reports, and monitor where your time is going every day, so you can be sure to prioritize what matters most in hitting your milestones.

7 Habitica Giphy Habitica makes setting goals fun. It turns habit-building and productivity into a game. It offers rewards (and punishments!) to keep you motivated and even comes with its own social network. Keep track of and manage your habits and daily goals, use the app's to-do list, and fight monsters with other Habitica users.

8 Lifetick Giphy Lifetick is goal-setting made simple. It's suitable for individuals but employers can use it for their staff, teachers for their students, and parents for their families. It uses SMART goals, journaling, habit tracking, and progress charts to keep you on the right path.

9 Streaks Giphy Streaks is simple and engaging, and you might just get hooked on it. You can choose up to 12 tasks that you want to make into habits. Set their schedules, and every time you complete a task, your streak is extended. Don't let it break!

10 HabitBull Giphy Break bad habits and create better ones using HabitBull. Its options are fully customizable; you can track up to 100 habits (each with its own calendar); it'll share motivational images, quotes, and advice with you; add comments to each day; and view your progress over time to ensure you're still on the best path to achieve your goals.