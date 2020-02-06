Valentine's Day doesn't call for chocolates or flowers. No, it calls for a self-love. And one of the most striking ways to love yourself on Feb. 14 is to wear an outfit covered in hearts. It may be cliché but if you can't wear your heart on your sleeve — literally — on the most romantic day of the year, when can you?

Not convinced that Valentine's Day is the perfect time for self love? What if I told you that it's endorsed by none other than Meghan, Duchess of Sussex? A while back, Meghan penned a post on the importance of celebrating yourself on Valentine's Day. Writing for her now defunct blog, The Tig, the royal said: "I think you need to be your own Valentine. I think you need to cook that beautiful dinner even when it’s just you, wear your favourite outfit, buy yourself some flowers, and celebrate the self-love that often gets muddled when we focus on what we don’t have.”

So there you have it.

Now, you may not have your dream wardrobe (although I guarantee there's a few treasured pieces lurking inside) but if you do want an outfit to remember this Valentine's Day, go out and find it.

Heading to the office? Wear a smart jumpsuit or dress adorned with teeny tiny red hearts. Planning the best date night of the year? Jazz things up with a heart-shaped bag or vibrant knit. Looking forward to spending a night in front of the TV? You'll need heart print pyjamas for that.

According to her Tig entry, Meghan spent a Valentine's Day "running amok" in new shoes. And so should you. Why? As the Duchess so wisely explained: "Because I’ve worked hard, because I’m not going to wait for someone to buy me the things I covet (nor do I want to), and because I want to treat myself as well as I treat those dearest to me. Because I am my own funny Valentine.”