11 Heart-Printed Pieces To Treat Yourself To This Valentine's Day

By Lauren Sharkey
Valentine's Day doesn't call for chocolates or flowers. No, it calls for a self-love. And one of the most striking ways to love yourself on Feb. 14 is to wear an outfit covered in hearts. It may be cliché but if you can't wear your heart on your sleeve — literally — on the most romantic day of the year, when can you?

Not convinced that Valentine's Day is the perfect time for self love? What if I told you that it's endorsed by none other than Meghan, Duchess of Sussex? A while back, Meghan penned a post on the importance of celebrating yourself on Valentine's Day. Writing for her now defunct blog, The Tig, the royal said: "I think you need to be your own Valentine. I think you need to cook that beautiful dinner even when it’s just you, wear your favourite outfit, buy yourself some flowers, and celebrate the self-love that often gets muddled when we focus on what we don’t have.”

Now, you may not have your dream wardrobe (although I guarantee there's a few treasured pieces lurking inside) but if you do want an outfit to remember this Valentine's Day, go out and find it.

Heading to the office? Wear a smart jumpsuit or dress adorned with teeny tiny red hearts. Planning the best date night of the year? Jazz things up with a heart-shaped bag or vibrant knit. Looking forward to spending a night in front of the TV? You'll need heart print pyjamas for that.

According to her Tig entry, Meghan spent a Valentine's Day "running amok" in new shoes. And so should you. Why? As the Duchess so wisely explained: "Because I’ve worked hard, because I’m not going to wait for someone to buy me the things I covet (nor do I want to), and because I want to treat myself as well as I treat those dearest to me. Because I am my own funny Valentine.”

Heart Print Midi Dress
£42
£23.10
La Redoute
With puffy sleeves and a tie waist, this subtle printed midi dress will work wonders in the office. Available in UK size 6 to 18.
Heart Animal Print Tie Front Blouse
£29
£15
Topshop
Thanks to a mix of prints, you can barely tell this flowing shirt is full of the symbol of love. Available in UK size 4 to 18.
Plus Heart Print Pyjamas
£25
£20
Boohoo
A new year calls for new pyjamas, and this super soft Boohoo pair are just what 2020 needs. Available in UK size 16 to 24.
Comme Des Garçons x Converse Heart Print Canvas Trainers
£115
Selfridges
Converse will never go out of style. Opt for the adorable Comme Des Garçons version of this timeless design. Available in UK size 5 to 12.
Oasis Red Heart Midi Skirt
£39
Next
With spring just around the corner, it's time to bring out the slitted skirts. Available in UK size 6 to 18.
Love Heart Printed Trouser
£25
Simply Be
Wear these colourful trousers any day of the week, and team with the matching blazer for a truly heart-racing look. Available in UK size 12 to 26.
Ted Baker Amellie Heart Leather Cross Body Bag
£129
£91
House of Fraser
Make your love for Valentine's Day obvious with this vibrant (and super cute) heart-shaped bag.
Heart Print Tie Neck Jumpsuit
£29.50
Marks & Spencer
Next weekend's party look sorted. This black-and-white jumpsuit comes in two different lengths (regular and long) and is available in UK size 6 to 24.
Wednesday's Girl Curve Relaxed T-Shirt
£12
ASOS
This simple tee was made for lazy days. Available in UK size 18 to 28.
High Waist Corduroy Trousers
£35
Monki
Go retro with these high-waisted cord trousers. Good luck resisting the matching jacket. Available in UK size 4 to 16.
Cosy Heart Print Boyfriend Jumper
£34
£20.40
Simply Be
If you're looking to grab someone's attention this Valentine's Day, this is the hot pink piece to do it in. Available in UK size 8 to 26.