Like it or lump it, Valentine's day is fast approaching and everywhere you go there are cards, hearts, silly teddies, and a whole bunch of corniness. Even those opposed to festive annual events will admit that the food side of things is the silver lining to it all. Seasonal treats to get you through all those obligations. These heart shaped foods are just the ticket for those keen to celebrate or commiserate over the lovey dovey period.

Although slightly on the naff side, the annual celebration of all things romantic is believed by some historians to have surprising historical roots. As Bustle reports, way back when, the Romans used to celebrate Lupercalia which was a festival to encourage fertility and appease the gods. During these festivities there would be a plethora of hedonistic behaviours like sacrificing animals, getting naked, and (to put it politely) getting jiggy with it.

So why not be more Roman (apart from the sacrificing stuff, please don't do that) and go for a hedonistic Valentine's that's all parties, sex, fun times, and delicious food. Whether all of the above are with another, with a group, or on your tod (no judgement) — here's a list of heart shaped foods that will make your Lupercalia super.

1. Aldi Heart Shaped Nuggets Aldi Look I don't eat meat so this wouldn't be for me, but I'll bet there are some nugget fans out there who're about to lose it over these romantic chicken bites. Grab them in store for £1.99 while you can.

2. Godminster Godminster Organic Vintage Cheddar Heart £5 | Waitrose Cheesy and indulgent, just like Valentine's. If I've said it once, I've said it a thousand times. Oh my Godminster. This organic vintage cheddar is utterly delicious and available all year round. Definitely the best cheddar I've ever eaten and perfect for those who love all things cheesy.

3. Personalised Valentine's Love Hearts Personalised Love Hearts £0.60 | Swizzles A personal twist on a classic sweet. I'm sorry but how cute are these? Not only are they a very affordable option for Valentine's day but anything with your name on it is super special. A classic sweet and sure to impress whoever you've bought them for. Even if it's just yourself.

4. Heart Shaped Teabags Be still my beating tea-obsessed heart. These are the one aren't they? Not only cute but also an ideal winter warmer and a healthy option for those conscious of such things. Sweet Handmade Heart Shaped Tea Bags £12 | Not On The High Street Beautifully handmaid and available in either English Breakfast or Earl Grey flavours.

5. Orgran Vegan Free-From Shortbreads Orgran Shortbread Hearts £1.85 | Superfood Market What's sexier than being sensitive and considerate of someone's dietary requirements? I agree, nothing.

6. Heart Shaped Waffles Fournier & Belle Heart Shaped Waffles £2 | Waitrose Crispy yet soft in the middle and perfectly heart shaped. Say hello to the most romantic breakfast treat ever.