We all have a travel bucket list. If yours includes visiting all of the Disney parks around the world, the international Disney features that are totally different from U.S. parks means that each experience on your Disney world tour will be fresh and exciting. New York Times writer Brooks Barnes completed his tour of every Disney park in 2014, and noted that while there are definitely differences, the Disney spirit is alive everywhere.

"In France visitors stroll along those glorious garden paths — no rushing to the rides," Barnes noted, adding that visitors to a Disney park in China were excited for rides that U.S. park goers found to be a bit of a yawn. "It was also cool to notice a similarity: No matter which park we were visiting, there were smiley people enjoying one another’s company and, for a few hours at least, forgetting the pressures of the outside world."

Aside from how people behave at Disney, each park offers its own unique attractions and locally inspired fare. "Space Mountain in Paris goes upside down, the one in Tokyo has a funky hyperspeed tunnel, and as we soon discovered, Hong Kong’s edition shoots riders past glowing planets," Barnes revealed. Want to know what to expect on your Disney-themed world tour? Here are some differences between Disney parks in the U.S. and Disney parks around the world.

1 Tokyo Disneyland Has A World Bazaar You won't find a Main Street at Tokyo Disneyland, the first Disney park to be built outside of the U.S. Though it's constructed in a similar style as the U.S. Disney parks, park goers can stroll through a two-story World Bazaar that's covered in glass to keep them dry when it rains.

2 Hong Kong Disneyland Is Feng Shui There's a reason you might feel extra euphoric when you visit Hong Kong Disneyland — feng shui. That's right, this Disney park in China has incorporated the principles of feng shui into its design to create a positive energy by balancing the elements of wood, fire, earth, metal and water.

3 No Haunted Mansion At Shanghai Disneyland If you're expecting a uniform Disney experience everywhere you go, think again. Each international Disney destination reflects the local culture and customs, and Shanghai Disneyland is no exception. This is why you won't find a Haunted Mansion at this Disney park.

4 Wander Through Alice's Curious Labyrinth At Paris Disneyland travelshorts on YouTube If making a cameo in the world of Alice In Wonderland has always been a dream of yours, then you're definitely going to want to head to Paris Disneyland to wander around Alice's Curious Labyrinth maze in Fantasyland. You'll meet all of your favorite characters on your way to the Queen of Hearts' Castle.

5 Tokyo Disneyland Is The Least Stressful Junko Kimura/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Tokyo Disneyland delivers the most pleasant and relaxing experience you'll have at any Disney park, according to Theme Park Tourist writer Brian Krosnick. "Tokyo Disneyland well represents the magnificence of Japanese culture. Every effect works, every corner is scrubbed. Every queue is orderly and polite, even for shows! Not once did I see a piece of gum on the ground (and I checked)."

6 You Can Drink At Paris Disneyland PixieDust Disneyland Paris Fan Media on YouTube While Disney parks tend to be alcohol free, Paris Disneyland serves beer and wine so you can rosé all day then wander through Alice's Curious Labyrinth.

7 Tokyo Disneyland Has Must-Try Popcorn Flavors Japan Adventure on YouTube Popcorn is serious business at Tokyo Disneyland, and it's worth a trip just to same flavors like soy sauce and butter, curry, milk tea, and more.

8 Shanghai Disneyland Has A Garden Of Chinese Zodiac Animals ThemeParkHD on YouTube Shanghai Disneyland has swapped Main Street for the Garden of 12 Friends, a garden where park goers can meet all 12 Chinese zodiac animals.

9 Hong Kong Disneyland Has A Mystic Manor Theme Park Worldwide on YouTube Keeping in line with no haunted mansions in China, Hong Kong Disneyland has replaced Disney's spooky old mansion with a magical experience known as Mystic Manor. According to Theme Park Worldwide, "The attraction utilizes a trackless ride system and tells the story of Lord Henry Mystic and his monkey Albert. Having recently acquired an enchanted music box, Albert opens the box and brings everything inside the house to life."

10 'Tron' Lightcycle Power Run At Shanghai Disneyland Disneyland Experience on YouTube One of the most innovative and exciting rides to ever hot a Disney park is the Tron Lightcycle Power Run, which you can only find in Shanghai. This indoor ride perches each guest atop its own lighted motorcycle before sending them into an immersive canopy of light.