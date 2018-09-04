It's very nearly fall, and you know what that means: It's the perfect time to reflect on the beauty, sadness, pain, and absurdity of life with these 11 introspective books that are perfect for your fall TBR. No matter whether you want to read poetry, short stories, a novel, or a memoir, this list has got you covered.

OK, officially, fall doesn't start until Sept. 22, but who cares? The pumpkin spice latte — A.K.A. the Khaleesi of Lattes — is here at last, and we can all pretend to feel a chill in the 90-degree air Pull your cable-knit sweaters and fall boots out of storage and prepare to step on ALL of the crunchiest leaves.

This fall season is shaping up to be a great one as far as your personal library is concerned. New novels coming out in September 2018 include V.E. Schwab's Vengeful and Khaled Hosseini's Sea Prayer. In addition to those, consider snagging yourself a copy of one of the 11 books on the list below, if not for the entertainment value, then for the soul-searching opportunities it can offer.

Check out the introspective books I think you should add to your fall TBR below:

'Small Fry' by Lisa Brennan-Jobs This difficult memoir from Lisa Brennan-Jobs chronicles her experiences growing up as the at-times-estranged daughter of Apple co-founder Steve Jobs.

'Fruit of the Drunken Tree' by Ingrid Rojas Contreras Set in Bogotá in the 1990s, Fruit of the Drunken Tree centers on Chula, the seven-year-old daughter of wealthy parents, and Petrona, the domestic servant her family hires, who comes from a much different background. As the chaos of Escobar's Colombia moves closer to their gated community, Chula and Petrona find themselves drawn into intrigue.

'Her Body and Other Parties' by Carmen Maria Machado This collection bridges gaps between horror and magical realism, retells the story of "The Green Ribbon," and draws you in with the eerie strangeness of Carmen Maria Machado's writing.

'Don't Call Us Dead' by Danez Smith A slim 96 pages, Danez Smith's collection touches upon the immediate issues of the poet's own life — occupying space as a black person, as a queer person, as an HIV positive person. Read this deeply moving book of poetry for yourself this fall.

'Where the Past Begins' by Amy Tan A memoir from Joy Luck Club author Amy Tan, Where the Past Begins compiles childhood memories, journal entries, correspondence and more to explain her work and its significance in her life.

'The Tattooist of Auschwitz' by Heather Morris Based on a true story, The Tattooist of Auschwitz tells the tale of Lale Sokolov, a Jewish businessman who winds up serving in the titular role at the Third Reich's most infamous death camp.

'Aetherial Worlds' by Tatyana Tolstaya This short-story collection in translation comes from Russian writer Tatyana Tolstaya, and represents the first of her work to appear in English in more than two decades.

'Not Here' by Hieu Minh Nguyen Queer Vietnamese poet Hieu Minh Nguyen shines in this poetry collection, which wrestles with the complications of his past and present as an Asian-American, a queer man, and a survivor of childhood trauma.

'Heavy' by Kiese Laymon How to Slowly Kill Yourself and Others in America author Kiese Laymon's memoir recounts his experiences as the son of a Jackson State University professor, growing up fat and black in the U.S., and wrestling with gambling addiction and disordered eating.

'My Year of Rest and Relaxation' by Ottessa Moshfegh The latest from Man Booker finalist Ottessa Moshfegh's My Year of Rest and Relaxation, centers on Reva, a young college graduate and art gallery employee who aspires to do nothing but sleep, 24/7.