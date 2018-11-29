At this point, John Legend and Chrissy Teigen are pretty much everyone's favorite celebrity couple. Their long-lasting relationship paired with their adorable family and laidback attitudes make them feel like old friends, even when that's obviously not the case. But that familial vibe is exactly why John Legend & Chrissy Teigen's holiday special, A Legendary Christmas With John & Chrissy, is the best thing you could flip on your television this week.

The pun in the hour-long TV special's title is just a taste of the corniness to come, but the entire event is done in such a joyous, self-aware way that you can't help but embrace it. Everyone needs a little unapologetic cheesiness around the holidays, and A Legendary Christmas delivers. Not only is the sitcom-esque program musical and bright, it's also downright funny. Tons of celebrities and familiar faces show up for absurd sketches as Legend and Teigen's family members hang out around the set, and everyone is game for anything that Teigen and Legend have cooking.

A Legendary Christmas is a light, easy, heartwarming watch that could easily become its own annual TV tradition. It's at its best when it's leaning hard into good old-fashioned holiday cheer while also throwing unexpected treats at its audience; here are some of the most delightful moments from throughout the show.

The Mac & Cheese Showdown Paul Drinkwater/NBC Chrissy is very unhappy that John's macaroni and cheese recipe is receiving so much praise. Thanks to a blind taste test and some friendly(ish) competition, though, Chrissy's recipe is ultimately deemed better.

Retta & Derek Hough’s Duet Paul Drinkwater/NBC Retta and Derek Hough aren't about to let Legend head out on tour without a few other hands on deck, and when they showcase their musical dance number, it hilariously steals the show.

Kris Jenner’s Magic Bag Paul Drinkwater/NBC No one can plan a party like Kris Jenner, and Teigen seems to be well aware of that. The Momager arrives before the party, drops off a hefty contract in exchange for her help, and has a purse that seems to contain all the secrets of the universe.

The Star-Studded Christmas Caroling Paul Drinkwater/NBC Meghan Trainor, Jane Lynch, Darren Criss, and Ralphael Saadiq team up with Legend and Teigen to sing Christmas carols at random homes around L.A., surprising regular folks and making viewers at home extremely jealous.

Sam Richardson’s Bartending Skills Paul Drinkwater/NBC Sam Richardson is the worst bartender ever, as evidenced by this moment. The Veep star has proven time and time again that he's gut-bustingly funny, and his inability to make a mojito somehow just drives the point home more.

Stevie Wonder Paul Drinkwater/NBC It's not every day that a bona fide legend (no pun intended) shows up to sing a duet, so when Stevie Wonder is one of the first guests who knocks on the door, it sets the scene for what turns out to be a super star-studded event.

Chrissy’s 'The Voice' Audition Tyler Golden/NBC During a nap Teigen takes mid-party, she dreams that she's a pajama-clad contestant on The Voice, and she knows exactly how to win every judge over.

Zach Galifianakis Being Confused About... Well, Everything Paul Drinkwater/NBC Not only does Zach Galifianakis wander in dressed as Santa saying it's actually his Halloween costume, but he somehow also has no idea why people keep sitting on his lap and whispering things like "snowmobile" in his ear.

Ben Schwartz Invading John & Chrissy's Personal Boundaries Paul Drinkwater/NBC He doesn't get away with it for long, but for a glorious few minutes, Ben Schwartz is lounging in pajamas and a robe both donning John Legend's initials. It turns out he's gone through all the family's Christmas gifts, and doesn't understand why that's a big deal.

The Fab Five's Cameo Paul Drinkwater/NBC Though Queer Eye's Fab Five couldn't show up to the actual party, they do manage to video chat with Luna, who unceremoniously hangs up on them mid-conversation. Classic Luna.