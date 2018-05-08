I'm officially at the point in my life where Mother's Day isn't just about my mom — it's about my friends too. I'm now old enough that I have to worry about Mother's Day gifts for friends who are new moms, and it is blowing my mind. I still can't get over the fact that my friends are moms, but celebrating Mother's Day with them makes it very real. While flowers for everyone is certainly the easiest plan of gifting action, I know that my friends who are new moms need a lot more than table top decorations that will die in a week. Whether your friend is pregnant, nursing, or raising a toddler, there are tons inexpensive of products that they'll be so grateful to receive.

My gifting philosophy is that if you're going to spend money on someone, you should get them something that is going to make their life better. Take the $30 you were going to spend on a bouquet of flowers and get your friend something she needs. Or go in with a big group of friends and get her something more expensive. Whether it's a toy that will keep the baby happy, a product that will make your pregnant friend feel more comfortable, or a device that makes mom-ing less stressful, your friend will be so appreciative for the thoughtful gift. Flowers are great but you have to water them and eventually throw them away — your friend who is a new mom doesn't need any more responsibilities, so get her something that helps. Here are some of the best products for new moms on the market.

A Portable Changing Table

Storq Kit Bag Portable Changing Station $48 Storq This chic, compact, 100 percent nylon changing mat is perfect for the mom on the go, making it easy to change a diaper literally anywhere. It's also great to have with you in case you just need to put your baby down on a clean, easy-to-wash surface.

Breast Therapy

Lansinoh 3-in-1 Thera Breast Therapy $13.99 Lansinoh This product is amazing for moms who are breastfeeding. You can ice it and use it to soothe sore breasts, heat it up to prevent blockages, and use it warm on the breast pump flange to speed up pump time.

A Luxe Lotion

An Epic Baby Monitor

Canary Canary View Security Camera $99 Canary This security camera is not only a great baby and home security monitor, but it has two-way talking, so you can soothe your baby from another room, or even talk to your baby when you're at work and they're home with a sitter. Sign up for video storage packages and you can save the data, too.

A Mensa-Worthy Play Gym

Lovevery Baby The Play Gym $140 Lovevery Baby If your friend is a new mom with an active baby, this play gym is going to change her life. It keeps a teething baby soothe, an energetic baby entertained, and a curious baby engaged, plus it's 100 percent baby safe.

A Super Comfy Bra

Thirdlove Classic Nursing Bra $72 Thirdlove Help your friend to feel like her old self again by getting her a bra that's functional for nursing, but also cute, and comfortable.

A Deluxe Body Pillow

Essentia Wholebody $489 Essentia If you've got a pregnant friend, you and some other friend might want to go in on this gift together. As you've likely heard if you do have a pregnant friend, getting a good night sleep can be really difficult. The Whole Body pillow will literally become her best friend throughout her pregnancy. Plus, she'll keep using it after the baby arrives as it's super comfortable to relax on in the bed or on the floor.

Instagrammable Crib Sheets

Rookie Humans Illustrated Crib Sheet $34.99 Rookie Humans This adorably illustrated crib sheet is 100 percent cotton sateen and comes with so many different scenes to choose from. It makes taking a picture of your baby in their crib seem like a professional studio photoshoot.

A Magic Sleep Inducing Mat

Tranquilo Mat Small Tranquilo Mat $84.99 Tranquilo Mat This genius and futuristic sleep mat comes with different vibrational settings and white noise sounds that mimic the sensation of being in the womb. You can put it in the baby's crib, stroller, car seat, or even carrier.

A Cure-All Cream

Lansinoh Laninoh Breastfeeding Salve $8.79 Amazon This salve is a cure-all. Use it to soothe sore nipples, wear it as a lip moisturizer, and/or put it in your eyebrows to help tame them. Your friend will never run out of reasons to use this incredible all natural salve.

A Multi-Use Baby Cover