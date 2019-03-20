Mother's Day can either be a total breeze or it can be a bit of a nightmare when it comes to buying presents. While some Mums are happy with just about anything (my Mum's main concern is actually just that she receives a nice thoughtful card!), others are harder to buy for. With this in mind, I picked out 11 of the most varied, cool, and thoughtful Mother's Day gift ideas that any Mum will love. So whether your Mum is super easy going or a little pickier, there will be something in here for her.

The list features all sorts of exciting gift ideas. First up, there are a load of fashion and accessory buys, such as gold jewellery and some amazing silk pyjamas, which are perfect for this special occasion. If your Mum's more of a beauty fan, there are lots of options for that too, from elegant perfume to skincare to body sets, as well as the most amazing offering from Jo Malone London. Then there are some homey bits, including little trinkets and bits and pieces to decorate the house with.

In short, there is an idea in here for every Mum, so keep scrolling to find the perfect gift to give on March 31.