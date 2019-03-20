11 Mother's Day 2019 Gift Ideas, Because It's Time To Treat Your Favourite Lady

By

Mother's Day can either be a total breeze or it can be a bit of a nightmare when it comes to buying presents. While some Mums are happy with just about anything (my Mum's main concern is actually just that she receives a nice thoughtful card!), others are harder to buy for. With this in mind, I picked out 11 of the most varied, cool, and thoughtful Mother's Day gift ideas that any Mum will love. So whether your Mum is super easy going or a little pickier, there will be something in here for her.

The list features all sorts of exciting gift ideas. First up, there are a load of fashion and accessory buys, such as gold jewellery and some amazing silk pyjamas, which are perfect for this special occasion. If your Mum's more of a beauty fan, there are lots of options for that too, from elegant perfume to skincare to body sets, as well as the most amazing offering from Jo Malone London. Then there are some homey bits, including little trinkets and bits and pieces to decorate the house with.

In short, there is an idea in here for every Mum, so keep scrolling to find the perfect gift to give on March 31.

The simple gold hoops

Lucy Williams Beaded Hinged Hoops

£39

Missoma

Super versatile and simple, yet a little cooler than a plain pair of hoops, these are for the Mum who loves jewellery, and may even be known to engage in a little bit of earring stacking!

The deluxe skin set

Wildsmith Skin Super Serum Set

£225

Wildsmith Skin

A pricey option, yes, but this specially curated Mother's Day set will thrill your skincare-loving Mum. Featuring the brand's Copper Peptide Serum and the Super Eye Serum, your Mum will be looking fresh and glowy in no time.

The magic fruit bowl

ASOS Supply Coloured Rattan Dish

£10

ASOS

For the Mum who likes to jazz up her fruit bowl, this colourful number is bold, bright, and brilliant.

The satin pajamas

Reiss Tilda Striped Pyjama Set

£190

£110

Reiss

All Mums love a good pair of pyjamas, and this satin number from Reiss Tilda is both cosy and cool. Buy the matching set and your Mum will be sleeping in style.

The new fragrance

Stories By Elizas Grace No.1

£80

Stories By Eliza Grace

This cute new fragrance brand is still fairly unknown, meaning your Mum will be sporting a super unique scent. With citrus notes of bergamot, grapefruit, and orange blossom, this is perfect for the upcoming warmer seasons.

The pretty plant

Silvy Satin Pathos Plant

£15

Patch

Totally stuck for ideas? Everyone loves a plant! Online retailer Patch makes buying lovely plants super convenient and affordable. My favourite is this satin pathos, which can grow to impressive lengths when hung up.

The ultimate beauty gift

Jo Malone London Mother’s Day Floral Box

£140

Jo Malone London

Every Mum in the world loves a bit of Jo Malone, and this limited edition floral box, featuring all five of the new Wild Flowers & Weeds fragrances, is bound to win you brownie points.

The cute card holder

Anthropologie Dacshund Card Holder

£16

Anthropologie

As a sausage dog lover, I can't think of anything better to give or receive than this insanely cute card holder.

The Liberty eye mask

Liberty London Imran Tana Lawn Cotton Eye Mask

£45

Liberty London

A luxury eye mask can last a lifetime, and I challenge you to find any Mother who would not appreciate this beautiful Liberty London floral print.

The cool phone case

& other stories Hydrangea Flower iPhone Case

£8

& other stories

Give your Mum an upgrade with a brand new phone case that both protects a phone as well as making it look incredibly pretty.

The body care buy

Rituals The Ritual Of Sakura Renewing Ritual

£29.50

Rituals

Featuring a foaming shower gel, body scrub, body cream, and hand wash, this set is super affordable and smells just like cherry blossom. Delish.