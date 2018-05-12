While you may wish for the days when your mom took care of everything, you've grown and things change. There's a good chance you've moved out of the house and don't live with your mom anymore, and may possibly even live quite a distance away. With Mother's Day approaching on May 13, it's time to think about how to make Mother's Day special for the most important woman in your life. The amount of things to do on Mother's Day, even if you live far away from your mom, are endless.

There are few people, if anyone, who know your mom better than you do. And, at the end of the day, Mother's Day is about making sure your mom knows how much you care about her. So, if you're trying to figure out the perfect way to celebrate your mom besides, you know, just calling her to say hi, don't stress or overthink it. Honestly, at the end of the day, she is probably happiest just knowing that you're thinking about her.

Wondering how to make Mother's Day super special for your mom? Whether you are miles away from her or see her every day, here are seven things you can do when Sunday rolls around.

Giphy Life gets busy, and you and your mom may not have a lot of time to spend together, just the two of you, anymore. If you live close enough to your mom to get in some one-on-one time, make reservations at a restaurant you know she loves, and celebrate the bond you share.

Giphy If you don't live near your mom anymore, and have the means to do so, surprise her by coming over for Mother's Day. She'll love the opportunity to spend time with you. Plus, the look on her face when she sees you will be epic.

Giphy I don't know what it is about flowers, but they are a sure-fire way to make someone's day better. Send your mom a bouquet of her favorite flowers, and she will get to stare at them for weeks thinking of you. It's a Mother's Day classic for a reason.

Giphy Most of the time, all your mom really wants is to just spend more time with you. Plan a day of activity for the two of you that involves something you both love. It can be anything from horseback riding to a movie marathon, as long as it's something you can do together.

Giphy If you're far away from your mom this Mother's Day, go beyond a phone call and video chat her. It feels infinitely more personal, and allows you to connect even from a great distance. She probably misses seeing your face every day.

Giphy There are some things you just can't buy in stores. Making your mom a present will remind her of when you were little and would create stuff for her in school. Plus, it's super heartfelt. Whether it's something simple like framing your favorite picture of the two of you, or doing something more elaborate like making a video, she will love the thought you put into it.