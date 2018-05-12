7 Things To Do On Mother's Day 2018 Besides Call Your Mom
While you may wish for the days when your mom took care of everything, you've grown and things change. There's a good chance you've moved out of the house and don't live with your mom anymore, and may possibly even live quite a distance away. With Mother's Day approaching on May 13, it's time to think about how to make Mother's Day special for the most important woman in your life. The amount of things to do on Mother's Day, even if you live far away from your mom, are endless.
There are few people, if anyone, who know your mom better than you do. And, at the end of the day, Mother's Day is about making sure your mom knows how much you care about her. So, if you're trying to figure out the perfect way to celebrate your mom besides, you know, just calling her to say hi, don't stress or overthink it. Honestly, at the end of the day, she is probably happiest just knowing that you're thinking about her.
Wondering how to make Mother's Day super special for your mom? Whether you are miles away from her or see her every day, here are seven things you can do when Sunday rolls around.
1Take Her Out To Dinner
Life gets busy, and you and your mom may not have a lot of time to spend together, just the two of you, anymore. If you live close enough to your mom to get in some one-on-one time, make reservations at a restaurant you know she loves, and celebrate the bond you share.
2Surprise Her By Coming Home
If you don't live near your mom anymore, and have the means to do so, surprise her by coming over for Mother's Day. She'll love the opportunity to spend time with you. Plus, the look on her face when she sees you will be epic.
3Send Her Flowers
I don't know what it is about flowers, but they are a sure-fire way to make someone's day better. Send your mom a bouquet of her favorite flowers, and she will get to stare at them for weeks thinking of you. It's a Mother's Day classic for a reason.
4Share An Experience
Most of the time, all your mom really wants is to just spend more time with you. Plan a day of activity for the two of you that involves something you both love. It can be anything from horseback riding to a movie marathon, as long as it's something you can do together.
5Video Chat
If you're far away from your mom this Mother's Day, go beyond a phone call and video chat her. It feels infinitely more personal, and allows you to connect even from a great distance. She probably misses seeing your face every day.
6Make Her A Present
There are some things you just can't buy in stores. Making your mom a present will remind her of when you were little and would create stuff for her in school. Plus, it's super heartfelt. Whether it's something simple like framing your favorite picture of the two of you, or doing something more elaborate like making a video, she will love the thought you put into it.
7Go On A Trip Together
Whether it be for the weekend or just the day, going on a trip with your mom can be a great way to spend Mother's Day. She'll love getting the one-on-one time with you, and you'll get to explore somewhere new together. Don't have time to go on a trip right now? Spend the day planning your future vacation together. Not only is it fun, it will give the two of you something to look forward to.
Show your mom how much you love her this Mother's Day by making it a day to remember. She'll appreciate it so much, and you'll love making her happy — a perfect day for all.