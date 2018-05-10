11 Mother's Day Gifts For Readers That Aren't Books
Giving your mom a new book for Mother's Day might seem like a no-brainer, especially if she's an avid reader like mine. The problem is when that no-brainer becomes a predictable routine. If you have given Mom a brand new novel or nonfiction title for the last few years, consider shaking this up this year by giving her one of these 11 literary Mother's Day gifts that aren't books. No matter whether you can afford to buy her a $200 gift that will last a lifetime, or a $15 candle to get her through her next few home-spa days, there's something on the list below that will be perfect for your mother — and your budget.
If you're thinking that you couldn't possibly give Mom anything other than a book for Mother's Day, but you still feel the need to change up your gift-giving habits, consider making another book-adjacent activity part of her present. Starting a mother-daughter book club is a great way to connect with Mom, whether she's two blocks or two states away, and it's basically like giving her a book per month for the rest of your lives.
Of course, starting your own book club isn't the only bookish activity you can engage in with Mom. You and your mother would probably enjoy going to one of these bookish vacation locations, or staying at one of these literary Airbnbs, just as much as you would a book club.
Edgar Allan Poe Tote
Edgar Allan Poe Tote, $24, Obvious State
For the mom who loves cats and sass, there's this Edgar Allan Poe tote from Obvious State, which will be perfect for carrying her books home from the library.
Classic Book Cover Kindle Case
Case for Kindle eReader and Tablet, $35.11+, Etsy
If your mom enjoys the convenience of reading on a Kindle or other tablet, consider getting her one of these great cases, which will make her eReader look like her favorite classic novel.
"Quiet Please I'm Reading" Wooden Door Sign
"Quiet Please I'm Reading" Wooden Door Sign, $14, Etsy
Does your mom's reading time get interrupted by other things? Give her one of these handy signs so to hang on the door outside her favorite reading spot.
Adjustable Desktop Bookshelf
Adjustable Desktop Bookshelf, $28.99, Amazon
If Mom's nightstand has started to look a little disorganized, get her one of these handy desktop bookshelves that will hold her entire summer reading list.
Literary Stationery Sets: Jane Austen
Literary Stationery Sets: Jane Austen, $24.99, Amazon
For the Austenite mom, there's this stationery set, which includes notecards, envelopes, embossed seals, a journal, and a lovely keepsake box.
Plush Signature Robe
Plush Signature Robe, $89.99, Plush Necessities
Those of us who are cold all the time know that trying to read while covered up is a total bust. The solution? A nice, warm robe, like this one from Plush Necessities.
Copper Ombre Stemless Wine Glasses
Copper Ombre Stemless Wine Glass — Set of 2, $29.99, Urban Outfitters
If your mom has a book club, get her a set of these stylish wine glasses that will impress her guests the next time she hosts the meeting.
Chunky Blanket
Chunky Blanket, $189, Etsy
No one would turn down a warm, comfy blanket like this one, and having it will make your mom's reading hours that much more ~luxurious~.
Book Boyfriend Candle
Book Boyfriend | 9 oz. Jar | Book Candle, $14.95, Etsy
Everyone knows that books are better than boyfriends, so why not get your mom a Book Boyfriend candle to burn while she reads?
Magnetic Leather Satchel
13 inch Magnetic Satchel in Leather, $235, The Cambridge Satchel Company
If you want to buy your mom a gift that will last forever, get her this magnetic satchel from The Cambridge Satchel Company. It will hold her laptop, her wallet, and — of course — her books.
Personalized Lost in a Book Reading Socks
Personalized Lost in a Book Reading Socks, $14.99, Not on the High Street
These personalized reading socks are perfect for the mom who likes to put her feet up — and what mom doesn't? Grab your mom a pair to keep her tootsies warm while she's nose-deep in a book.