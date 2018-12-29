New Year's Eve is a prime time for social media uploads. Whether you're dressed up and out with friends or sitting at home with take-out and a good movie, it's a night that many want to share on their Instagram profiles. In other words, New Year's Eve is a guaranteed fire Instagram opportunity, so to prepare yourself for a likable post, you'll want to start brainstorming some captions. If you grew up watching New Year's Eve movies, waiting to be old enough to act out all of the romantic-stroke-of-midnight scenes, you'll want to peep this list of movie quotes for New Year's Eve 2018 Instagram captions.

What better way to share pictures of your real adult life with a classic reminder from a movie that you likely watched before even having an adult celebration of your own on New Year's. From When Harry Met Sally, to A Lot Like Love, there are so many iconic New Year's Eve scenes that I couldn't wait to experience. So a movie quote for an Instagram caption is an easy "yes" for me.

And while the holiday in the movies is not nearly as epic as it is in real life, there is an undeniable mystical and magical presence that makes itself known around midnight. Whether you're home watching the countdown in pajamas, or out at a decadent party with a loved one at midnight, we all get a little flutter in our chests when we're counting seconds towards the new year. So to remind you of that bit of movie magic that makes its way into our real lives, and of course to help you out on Instagram so that your post stands out, here I've put together a list of some of my favorite New Year's Eve quotes from movies.

"When that ball drops at midnight — and it will drop — let's remember to be nice to each other, kind to each other. And not just tonight but all year long." — New Year's Eve

"A little party never killed nobody." — The Great Gatsby

"I solemnly swear I am up to no good." — Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban

"You don't roll the dice on New Year's." — A Lot Like Love

"I'm sure we'll all live to regret this." — A Long Way Down

"And it's not because I'm lonely, and it's not because it's New Year's Eve. I came here tonight because when you realize you want to spend the rest of your life with somebody, you want the rest of your life to start as soon as possible.” — When Harry Met Sally

"Yes, the past can hurt. But the way I see it — you can either run from it or learn from it." — The Lion King

"Ten, nine, eight, seven, six, five, four, three, two, one ... Jonah, wake up. The ball's dropping." — Sleepless in Seattle

"You know how I always dread the whole year? Well this time I'm only going to dread one day at a time." — Charlie Brown

"There are no other guests, we don't want to share this night with other people." — Sunset Boulevard

“All we have to decide is what to do with the time that is given to us.” — Lord of the Rings