11 Natural & Organic Hair Care Brands For Women Of Color Who Want Less Chemicals In Their Routine

Once I really started taking my natural hair journey seriously, I became obsessed with researching the best products for textured hair. My strands may have been chemical-free, but I knew I couldn't just slather anything onto them. I tried getting my hands on any natural and organic hair care lines I could find in the spirit of truly keeping things au naturel.

Researching hair care ingredients to avoid can quickly make your head spin. It's nearly impossible to keep track of the "good" chemicals from the "bad", and with so many discrepancies amongst different sources, you never really know where to get your information. Taking out much of the guesswork, many hair care products avoid silicones, parabens, sulfates, alcohol, and synthetic ingredients altogether. Opting for products rich in natural oils, fruits and botanical extracts instead can not only ease your worries, but also have amazing benefits for your curly mane.

It's true that only certified organic hair care lines have USDA approved seals. However, there are many other brands that use the same natural ingredients, despite not being fully organic. Start adopting a natural beauty routine by checking out these 11 textured hair-friendly lines that derive ingredients from chemical-free sources.

1 Nubian Heritage Indian Hemp & Tamnu Deep Treatment Masque, $14.99, nubianheritage.com Browse Nubian Heritage's hair care inventory and you'll not only find product descriptions, but also brief history lessons on where a product's oils and extracts are found across the globe. Moringa, monoi, and extra virgin olive oil are the all-star ingredients in much of the brand's lineup.

2 Belle Butters Premium Whipped Shea Butter, $18, bellebutters.com Get your curls in check with the creamiest whipped butters, curtesy of Belle Butters. Choose from dozens of hydrating creams featuring nothing but natural ingredients like matcha green tea, mango butter, sweet almond oil, and chamomile flower extract.

3 Mielle Organics Babassu Oil Mint Deep Conditioner, $14.99, mielleorganics.com Ultra-moisturizing and enriched with many fatty acids and natural oils, Mielle Organics uses dozens of certified ingredients in their line of conditioners, curl creams, and cleansers. The Babassu Oil Mint Deep Conditioner is the must-have product that restores dry and damaged hair like no other.

4 Alikay Naturals Creme Brulee Curling Delight, $17, alikaynaturals.com Achieve your styling dreams and promote overall hair health at the same time with Alikay Naturals. With products chock full of natural ingredients like avocado, coconut milk, and honey, their hair care lineup sounds good enough to eat.

5 Oyin Handmade Oyin Hair Dew Daily Hair Quenching Lotion, $13.99, target.com You won't find any petroleum and mineral oils that give naturals a false sense of hydrated hair clogging up Oyin Handmade's moisturizers. This silicone, paraben, and sulfate-free brand commits to using natural food-grade ingredients to nourish textured strands.

6 Aubrey Organics Honeysuckle Rose Shampoo, $10.89, aubreyorganics.com A brand boasting a number of USDA certified organic products, Aubrey Organics combines shea butter, argan oil, rose hip seed, and other natural ingredients in combinations that leave hair silky smooth. Type 4 naturals typically experience dry tresses, so the honeysuckle rose line of products is the one to put to the test.

7 Camille Rose Naturals Curl Maker, $22, camillerosenaturals.com See product ingredients and their benefits broken down in detail on Camille Rose Naturals' site. If you've never tried their Curl Maker or Almond Jai Twisting Butter, you're seriously missing out. Loaded with with almond milk, aloe juices, coconut oil, and more, it all sounds too good to be true.

8 My Honey Child Twist Out Hair Creme, $19, myhoneychild.com There's no competing with the moisture and nutrients My Honey Child products provide for type 4 hair. You'll barely find any chemicals mixed into their blends of natural oils, fruit extracts, and vitamins.

9 Shea Moisture Coconut & Hibiscus Curl & Style Milk and Curl Enhancing Smoothie, $23.98, sheamoisture.com "Shea" and "moisture" comprises its name, so you'd expect this curly girl brand to be on its natural ingredient P's and Q's. From shea butter to Jamaican castor oil to coconut oil, every Shea Moisture product is loaded with natural extracts and certified ingredients. If there's any must-have product, it's the Curl Enhancing Smoothie, hands down.

10 Avalon Organics Thickening Biotin B-Complex Conditioner, $5.52 - $9.95, avalonorganics.com Avalon Organics doesn't even include synthetic fragrances or colors in their products. Made to restore your hair's natural beauty, you won't find sulfates, parabens, or GMOs in their vegan collections.

11 Bee Mine Organics Bee Hold Curly Butter, $13.97, beemineorganics.com With products that promote hair growth and do so with certified ingredients, curly Qs are sure to win with Bee Mine Organics. Completely chemical free, these moisture-rich products work miracles for frizzy, dehydrated strands.