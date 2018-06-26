11 New Books That Are Even Better As Audiobooks

If you're a true bibliophile, than you know nothing beats curling up with a good book and getting lost in a fascinating story. The only problem is, reading a physical book takes time, and it holds you back from doing all of those other things — cleaning, working, going out with friends — that life requires you to do. Luckily, there are plenty of new books that are even better as audiobooks, so you don't have to feel like you're missing out on the reading experience if you don't have enough time to actually sit still and do it.

Reading is one of the best and most rewarding hobbies in the world, but the pace of modern life leaves little time for leisure. That is what makes audiobooks so great: no matter where you are or how hectic your day gets, "reading" can be as simple as pressing play and listening in. Whether you're riding your bike to work, hitting the treadmill at the gym, taking the dog for a walk, or cleaning up around the house, audiobooks are the perfect companion for busy readers who never seem to have enough time to actually sit down and enjoy a book.

If you're looking for a fun way to get through your TBR list and your to-do list at the same time, here are 11 new titles that are even better as audiobooks.

In Calypso, David Sedaris is at his funniest and his most personal, which is why listening to the audiobook version read by the author himself, who is a frequent radio contributor, makes the reading experience that much better. Brimming with the humorist's signature wit and loving self-deprecation, this essay collection will have you laughing through tears. Click here to buy.

Do you know what is even scarier than reading a Stephen King novel? Listening to one. If you haven't tried it out for yourself, The Outsider is the perfect place to start. Click here to buy.

Written by award-winning slam poet Elizabeth Acevedo, The Poet X is a remarkable young adult novel-in-verse that only gets better in audiobook form. Read by the author, it tells the story of Xiomara Batista, a young Afro-Latina girl who uses her poetry to make her voice heard in a neighborhood. Click here to buy.

There is no better way to experience Raymond A. Villareal's fictional oral history of vampires than by listening to it being read by a full cast of characters. In the audiobook version of A People's History of the Vampire Uprising, key players, including an FBI agent, a war veteran, and a campaign manager, recount the frantically fun and fascinating story of a new virus that transforms the human race and society as we know it. Click here to buy.

Listeners of all ages will find inspiration in Good Night Stories for Rebel Girls, a star-studded audiobook read by an all-female cast. Featuring the voice talents of Alicia Keyes, Samira Wiley, Rowan Blanchard, and more, this stunning collection recounts and retells the tales of famous heroines, from Elizabeth I to Serena Williams and beyond. Click here to buy.

The iconic voices of Nick Offerman, Michael Shannon, Dermot Mulroney, and Will Patton come together in The Largesse of the Sea Maiden, a posthumous short story collection from National Book Award winner and two-time Pulitzer Prize finalist Denis Johnson. Beautifully written and expertly performed, this audiobook is simply soul-stirring. Click here to buy.

In the audiobook version of Florida, readers will have the pleasure of savoring each impeccable short story from Lauren Groff's latest, and perhaps best, collection. A fascinating exploration of the Sunshine State and everything that makes it unique, from the murky waters of Florida's famous swamps to the people who choose to live near them, this is a can't-miss summer read that is even more rewarding to listen to. Click here to buy.

In this biting and humorous short story collection, A.M. Homes uses a cast of unforgettable characters to explore what it means to be alive in America today. Read by a talented group of narrators that perfectly capture the author's wit and originality, this is the perfect audiobook to savor, one story at a time. Click here to buy.

In this exceptional audiobook, narrators including LeVar Burton, Wanda Sykes, and Mike Colter bring the powerful words of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. to life. Featuring 23 never before recorded essays and speeches by the legendary activist, The Radical King reveals a side of the revolutionary civil rights leader many Americans have never seen. Click here to buy.

The Smoke Thieves may be for young adults, but the epic 544-page novel is just as intense and complex as any adult fantasy book. Told from the perspective of five different characters — a princess, a soldier, a hunter, a thief, and a servant — the audiobook version provides a rich listening experience that will sweep readers off their feet and away to a darkly magical kingdom brimming with danger, betrayal, and forbidden love. Click here to buy.