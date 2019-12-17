We all love a good Christmas film. Home Alone, Love Actually, Elf, The Grinch. They're full of joy and make us feel all warm and fuzzy inside. But have you ever noticed that some of your annual favourites aren't actually set during the festive season? Or have nothing to do with Christmas whatsoever? Yes, we all have a select few non-Christmas Christmas films that we turn to at this time of year, and I've listed a few of the best below.

So, what makes a non-Christmas Christmas film? Well, for starters, it has to be a film that has aged well. They can't be flash-in-the-pan hits or tied to any one particular event.

What else? Well, they have to have universal appeal, of course. By that i mean there needs to be something in there for everybody, old or young, no matter what their interest or tastes are. On top of that, they need to be easy to watch, incredibly quotable, feature a Hollywood star or two, and, above all, have the kind of storyline you don't mind watching for the gazillionth time. It's just frickin tradition guys, get involved. H

Here's your rundown of some of the greatest non-Christmas Christmas films.

1. 'Die Hard' 20th Century Fox/Kobal/Shutterstock Well I suppose I should start with one of the most-discussed non-Christmas Christmas films of them all. During his Roast on Comedy Central back in 2015, Bruce Willis, who played John McLane in the films, said "Die Hard is not a Christmas movie. It's a god damn Bruce Willis movie!" But many people would disagree with the actor. For whatever reason, this is one of the most popular non-Christmas Christmas films out there. John McLane is the go-to guy for a hostage crisis. He's able to off bad guys, save good guys, and still look handsome in a vest while covered in sweat and blood. Add to that his ability to maintain a constant flow of witty one liners and, hey presto, you have yourself a timeless classic. Special props for the much-loved Alan Rickman's starring role as a baddie. Watch on NOWTV

2. 'Harry Potter' Warner Bros Christmas time at Hogwarts looks like the most sumptuous and luxurious time. Apart from the decorations, the food on offer is to actually die for. And despite the festivities making up only a sliver of each film — they're a merry must during your winter break. Best served alongside an endless box of chocolates (frogs or otherwise). Watch on NOWTV from Dec. 23

3. 'Bridget Jones' Diary' Moviestore Collection/Shutterstock I don't mean to give credit where it might not be due but don't you think the resurgence of the Christmas jumper trend came conveniently around the time the first of this franchise became an international hit? A romcom with a heck of a lot of heart and ideal for all of us who feel a bit Bridget at times. Watch on NOWTV

4. 'Frozen' Moviestore/Shutterstock If you have any younger family members, odds are you've watched this more times than you'd care to admit. It just feels so Christmassy doesn't it? Well TBH the only thing about it that has that vibe is all that flipping snow. However, you can't argue with a good singalong and the first Disney princess who's whole happiness doesn't rely on meeting Mr Right. Watch on NOWTV

5. 'Jumanji' Moviestore Collection/Shutterstock The first Jumanji, starring the much loved late Robin Williams, is arguably one of the most memorable films from a lot of our childhoods. Two recently orphaned children knuckle down to play a board game that lay undiscovered in their aunt's house. That game, Jumanji, holds a supernatural secret. One that pulls the children into a dangerous and unpredictable adventure that sees them fighting for not only their own lives but those of the people they care most about. Another film with very little Christmas-related content in it, but a great one to gather round with the whole fam. Watch on Netflix

6. 'Bedknobs & Broomsticks' Moviestore Collection/Shutterstock Angela Lansbury in something other than Murder She Wrote?! Please, let me explain! I'm going to be controversial and say in terms of a magical lady looking after children who feel neglected, this trumps Mary Poppins. Don't @ me. Set during WWII, Bedknobs & Broomsticks features three young evacuees who are sent to stay with a single woman who lives in a draughty old house. But it turns out that she's not an ordinary woman — she's a witch. Thus ensues a whole heap of magic, some dated but still enchanting visual effects, and beating the Nazis. What's more festive than that? Watch on Amazon Prime

7. 'Beverly Hills Cop' Bruce Talamon/Paramount/Kobal/Shutterstock Action, humour, and incredible '80s clothes. Axel Foley, played by Eddie Murphy, is a rogue Detroit police officer hell bent on discovering who killed his best mate. An investigation that brings him to Los Angeles' glamorous Beverly Hills. Entertaining from the very beginning and one of those rare examples of fusing comedy and action to perfection. Again, nothing really Christmassy about this one, but a bloody good watch at this time of year nonetheless. Watch on NOWTV

8. 'Mean Girls' Moviestore Collection/Shutterstock One of the most iconic, quotable, and fetch films of the early noughties, Mean Girls still brings the LOLs. No surprise there considering it's written by the brilliant Tina Fey. That thigh slap in the Jingle Bell Rock routine and Glen Coco getting two candy canes from Santa makes for a film that's not entirely festive but warrants viewing every. single. year. Watch on NOWTV

9. 'Batman Returns' Warner Bros/Dc Comics/Kobal/Shutterstock Tim Burton knows how to make a Batman film and this particular slice was wintery, creepy, and of had Michelle Pfeiffer as Cat Woman. The most inspirational cat lady of them all. What's not to love, am I right? Watch on Amazon Prime

10. 'Indiana Jones: Raiders Of The Lost Arc' Lucasfilm Ltd/Paramount/Kobal/Shutterstock Indiana Jones is the adventuring archaeologist hunk we all kind of wish we could be. Except I could do without all those snakes and bad guys he's forever dealing with. The first instalment of what became a huge franchise is set in 1936 and is full of all that adventure we've come to know and love. Perfect to watch with your grandparents, parents, and the next generation of sprogs too. Watch on Netflix

11. 'The Sound Of Music' Snap/Shutterstock Oh what the heck is Christmas without a singalong? And one of the best loved of all of them is of course the Sound Of Music. The Von Trapp family now how to belt out a good tune, and there's nothing better than joining in with the whole fam around you. Watch on Amazon Prime