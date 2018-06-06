11 Nostalgic Documentaries To Stream If You Want To Be Taken Right Back To Childhood

The long-awaited Mister Rogers documentary Won’t You Be My Neighbor is finally coming out on June 8. For those who grew up watching Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood, this film will be the ultimate nostalgic doc to take you back to your childhood. It promises an inspiring take on Fred Rogers’ life, looking into how he used his show and platform to encourage children to be compassionate towards others, no matter how different they are. If you watch the documentary and are left wanting more movies that’ll make you feel like a kid again, there are plenty of nostalgic documentaries you can stream right now.

Prior to this new doc, there was another Mister Rogers documentary called Mister Rogers and Me. In the past few years, there have also been an influx of docs featuring some beloved childhood memories, from the Barbie-focused documentary Tiny Shoulders to The Pixar Story, which shows how the beloved Disney studio came to be. If you were big on boy bands, there are also some docs on the list below that’ll take you back to reading Tiger Beat and convincing your mom to buy you tickets to their shows. No matter what kind of movies you love to watch now, there's no question that these 11 documentaries will make you super nostalgic for your youth.

1 'Monkey Business: The Adventures of Curious George’s Creators' (Hulu) Madman Films on YouTube There's a high chance you grew up reading the Curious George books, following his adventures with the Man with the Yellow Hat. But the story of how the iconic monkey came to be is touching and fascinating.

2 'Tiny Shoulders' (Hulu) Hulu on YouTube This Hulu-produced documentary looks into both the positive and negative legacy of Barbie. It combines the history of the world's most iconic doll with a glimpse into the efforts to update her into becoming a doll that represents modern girls and women alike.

3 'The Toys That Made Us' (Netflix) Giphy If toys were a large part of your childhood, you'll love this Netflix docu-series. Each episode focuses on a toy phenomenon, from G.I. Joe to Hello Kitty.

4 'Mister Rogers And Me' (Amazon) Benjamin Wagner on YouTube This documentary was made by Fred Rogers' actual neighbor, Benjamin Wagner. Wagner, along with his brother Christofer, set out to interview Rogers' other neighbors and friends to find out more about who he was outside of his television role.

5 'The Dreamfinders' (Amazon) Tony Cortese on YouTube Big Disney parks fans will relate to The Dreamfinders, a doc that focuses on Disney enthusiasts who have turned their love for the Disney parks into a way of life. This includes those to moved all the way to Orlando to be able to visit the Walt Disney World parks anytime they want, to those who turned their love for Disney into a successful blogging career.

6 'Justin Bieber: Never Say Never' (Netflix) ClevverTV on YouTube It's hard to believe that Justin Bieber's been in the public eye for over a decade, not to mention that he had his own hit documentary Never Say Never back in 2011. For those who were teens during this innocent Bieber era, this doc will take you right back to those days.

7 'Richard M. Sherman: Songs Of A Lifetime' (Amazon) Orange County Register on YouTube You might not know who Richard M. Sherman is, but you definitely know his work. Sherman wrote many beloved songs from your favorite childhood movies, from Chitty Chitty Bang Bang to Mary Poppins. This documentary will help you get to know the man behind the magic.

8 'Atari: Game Over' (YouTube) Documentary World on YouTube This is the perfect nostalgic doc for those who grew up in the '80s, looking into the rise and fall of Atari, the company that at one point dominated the video game industry. The doc was taken off Netflix, but luckily it's now available on YouTube.

9 'Backstreet Boys: Show ‘Em What You’re Made Of' (Netflix) Gravitas Ventures on YouTube If you still know all the words to Backstreet Boys' songs, you should watch this doc. It follows the band for two years as they try to return to the public eye with their 2013 album In A World Like This, showing what it's like to be an adult going back to being in a boy band years after moving on to new projects.

10 ' Disneyland Resort Behind The Scenes' (Amazon) Giphy If you love Disneyland and want to know more about what happens behind the scenes, you'll want to watch this doc. It gives a glimpse into how your favorite childhood rides and parades work and how cast members in the park make the magic happen.