Jude Law Will Only Do The Holiday Sequel If This Person Returns

Jude Law wants to return to the English countryside. In a Dec. 2 interview with E!, the actor said he wants to make a sequel to his classic 2006 rom-com The Holiday, gladly proclaiming, “Of course I would.” However, he has one condition that must be met: Director Nancy Meyers must be onboard to helm a second film.

“She is unique in her filmmaking,” he said. “She’s not just the writer-director, but she creates that sort of aesthetic, that world. You see it in her other films.” Alongside The Holiday, Meyers is also known for writing and directing beloved rom-coms like The Parent Trap and The Intern.

If Meyers writes a new script, Law says he would love to step back into Graham’s shoes and check back on the rom-com’s central couples. “I mean, I’m curious just because they were two very sweet couples, and it would be interesting to drop back in now — how many years later? 20 years? No, maybe 15 — and just see what they’re doing,” he said.

While it wouldn’t be a dealbreaker for him, Law also thinks that the sequel needs to take place during the winter holidays, specifically. “Would it be at Christmas again? Maybe it would,” he asked. “It’d have to be the holiday season again. You don’t want to see them on holiday in the sun. No.”

What Does The Cast Think?

Luckily, Law is not the only star who would be onboard for a sequel to The Holiday. In 2022, Kate Winslet shut down rumors that a sequel was officially in the works but said she would love to return alongside her love interest, played by Jack Black, if it came to fruition.

“Sadly, it's not true," she told Entertainment Tonight. “It would be so fun to see Miles and Iris get back together. I kind of imagine, like, how cute would their children be? … Tiny Jack Blacks running around everywhere.”

It seems that Black would also be onboard. The following year, he told Vanity Fair that he loves how The Holiday has become a “staple of Christmastime” and jokingly DMs Meyers about sequel ideas. “Once in a while, I slide into Nancy Meyers’s DMs and say, ‘Holiday 2: Electric Boogaloo. Anyone with me?’” he said.