Summer is here. It’s nearly July 4th and, if you haven’t already, you’re due for some time in the sun. You might be lucky enough to hit a beach or even a pool on your property, or perhaps your idea of sunbathing is a nap laid out on the towel in your backyard. Either way, relaxing warm-weather activities are at the top of your agenda — and you'll need a good one-shoulder swimsuit for the occasion.

Why one-shoulder styles specifically? Well, whether your old suits are stretched and faded, or you’re simply looking for a little something new to kick your Summer into high gear, it’s time you consider a one-shoulder swimsuit. Some are sporty, some are bold and edgy, others ultra-romantic and sweet, but they all feel pulled-together and sophisticated in a way that feels totally unique.

Ahead, find the best of the bunch when it comes to one-shoulder swimwear. You’ve got your choice of bow-clad bikinis and neon-toned sporty suits, classic maillots and chic cut-out styles, like Lizzo's below. Shop them all now, just in time for all the sunbathing activities on your summer schedule.

Chromat Tracee Suit $168 | Chromat Size Small - 2X SEE ON CHROMAT Take your swimsuit collection to the next level with a neon color block style.

J.Crew Bow-Tie One-Shoulder One-Piece Swimsuit $110 | J.Crew See on J.Crew A classic one-shoulder with a bow-tie detail for those looking for something a little extra without going over-the-top.

Araks Melika One-Shoulder Bow Detail Swimsuit $232 | Farfetch See on Farfetch The open back of this swimsuit just demands a second look.

Marysia Venice One-Shoulder Stretch-Crepe Bikini $210 | Net-a-Porter See on Net-a-Porter A fresh take on the bow gives this suit a modern edge.

Karla Colletto Basics One-Shoulder Swimsuit $228 | MyTheresa See on MyTheresa Go bright and bold with a hot pink style, made of a special material that has an eye on support and structure.

Clube Bossa Malhosia Bikini $356 | Farfetch See on Farfetch If ruffles are your thing, consider this bikini that has the romantic detail on both the top and the bottom.

Zimmermann Goldie Tie-Detailed One-Shoulder Swimsuit $204 | Net-a-Porter See on Net-a-Porter A bright white suit is the little black dress of summer.

Abercrombie One-Shoulder Bikini $60 | Abrcrombie See on Abercrombie Pair two trends in one bikini with a one-shoulder top and high-waisted bottom.

Madewell Palm Coty Asymmetrical One-Piece Swimsuit $230 | Madewell See on Madewell For the sporty lovers, consider a two-strap, one-shoulder maillot in a solid white or bright color.

Becca Etc Plus Size Fine Line One Piece $74 | Bare Necessities See on Bare Necessities This one-shoulder suit even has a removable second strap if you're feeling like you want a little extra support some days.