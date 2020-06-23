Summer is here. It’s nearly July 4th and, if you haven’t already, you’re due for some time in the sun. You might be lucky enough to hit a beach or even a pool on your property, or perhaps your idea of sunbathing is a nap laid out on the towel in your backyard. Either way, relaxing warm-weather activities are at the top of your agenda — and you'll need a good one-shoulder swimsuit for the occasion.
Why one-shoulder styles specifically? Well, whether your old suits are stretched and faded, or you’re simply looking for a little something new to kick your Summer into high gear, it’s time you consider a one-shoulder swimsuit. Some are sporty, some are bold and edgy, others ultra-romantic and sweet, but they all feel pulled-together and sophisticated in a way that feels totally unique.
Ahead, find the best of the bunch when it comes to one-shoulder swimwear. You’ve got your choice of bow-clad bikinis and neon-toned sporty suits, classic maillots and chic cut-out styles, like Lizzo's below. Shop them all now, just in time for all the sunbathing activities on your summer schedule.
We only include products that have been independently selected by Bustle's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.
Take your swimsuit collection to the next level with a neon color block style.
A classic one-shoulder with a bow-tie detail for those looking for something a little extra without going over-the-top.
The open back of this swimsuit just demands a second look.
A fresh take on the bow gives this suit a modern edge.
Go bright and bold with a hot pink style, made of a special material that has an eye on support and structure.
If ruffles are your thing, consider this bikini that has the romantic detail on both the top and the bottom.
A bright white suit is the little black dress of summer.
Pair two trends in one bikini with a one-shoulder top and high-waisted bottom.
For the sporty lovers, consider a two-strap, one-shoulder maillot in a solid white or bright color.
This one-shoulder suit even has a removable second strap if you're feeling like you want a little extra support some days.
Go sporty yet classic with a bright blue one-shoulder bikini set.