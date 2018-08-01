Autumn is the premium season for Netflix-nights-in. The chilled weather and falling leaves pair nicely with one of the streaming site's original movies, and luckily, come September there will be several to choose from. Whatever your genre preference, there's something for you; both documentaries and dramas alike are set for release, as well as films from some of the most revered directors working today including the Coen Brothers and Nicole Holofcener. The Netflix Original Movies coming this fall will contribute nicely to a queue already filled with films on your must-see list.

For people still recovering from the 4th of July, the realization that fall is coming soon might feel jarring, while for those gleefully planning their Halloween ensembles, it might feel like summer can't end soon enough. But no matter where you stand, get ready for some seriously intriguing fall releases from Netflix. The site is clearly no longer content to rely on the original series you've already marathoned and loved, as they're luring top film talent to join their catalogue. Plus, behind-the-scenes profiles of pop culture giants like Orson Welles or Quincy Jones are likely to drum up awards season conversation come winter. You can count on a few of these movies to win the award for best cozy night companion.

1 'Sierra Burgess Is A Loser' (9/7) Netflix on YouTube When the titular character (played by Stranger Things' Shannon Purser) is mistaken for one of the most popular girls in school by her crush, she struggles to feel comfortable in her own skin. The premise sounds so relatable, and after Netflix's latest string of original rom coms, you can probably trust their taste.

2 'The Land Of Steady Habits' (9/14) Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images From director Nicole Holofcener (Enough Said) and starring Ben Mendelsohn and Edie Falco, this film tells the story of man who wants to shed himself of his aforementioned steady habits in favor of a more fulfilling life. This theme will definitely apply to the transition from the lazy days of summer to "being more productive" in the fall.

3 'Quincy' (9/21) Netflix Netflix has proven to be a destination for celeb documentaries for talent such as Lady Gaga, Nina Simone, and Steve Aoki. This fall, Quincy Jones is the next to have his life in the music spotlight chronicled, and by a trustworthy source, as the film is co-directed by daughter Rashida Jones.

4 'Private Life' (10/5) Netflix Private Life marries an all-star cast (Paul Giamatti, Kathryn Hahn, Molly Shannon) with a sure-to-be moving story about a couple that faces struggles with infertility.

5 'The Kindergarten Teacher' (10/12) Michael Loccisano/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In this October release, Maggie Gyllenhaal plays a, you guessed it, Kindergarten teacher who becomes consumed by acting as mentor to a gifted child in her class.

6 'Apostle' (10/12) Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images This thriller stars Dan Stevens, a man desperate to save his sister from what he believes to be a religious cult led by "prophet" Michael Sheen. The film is sure to be horrifying and historical (it takes place in 1905) just in time for Halloween.

7 'Feminists: What Were They Thinking?' (10/12) Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Though the ideals of feminism and the need for change in an era of #MeToo are more alive than ever, many of the seeds for the movement were planted in a 1977 photography book that shares a name with the film. This doc explores what the photos meant for that period, and what we could stand to learn today about the subject of feminism.

8 'The Other Side of the Wind' (11/2) Netflix on YouTube Kicking off November, a film that began production in 1970 is finally seeing the light of day some 30 years after filmmaker Orson Welles' death. His final work was never finished, until two producers found the forgotten reels in 2017 and made it their mission to release a completed project. This is a must-see if for only the historical significance.

9 'They’ll Love Me When I’m Dead' (11/2) NBCU Photo Bank/Getty Images Speaking of Welles, on the same day as you check out his final film, you can also watch a doc about the man behind it. This will make for an epic double feature chronicling a "troubled" artist who once reached the heights of Hollywood power with his movie, Citizen Kane.

10 'Outlaw King' (11/9) Netflix The duo responsible for the Academy Award-nominated film Hell or High Water, director David Mackenzie and star Chris Pine, are joining forces once again for the story of an embattled Scottish outlaw stands his ground against an English army in the 14th century.