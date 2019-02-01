On Sunday February 3, the New England Patriots will play in the 53 Super Bowl, and the rest of us will eat a lot of great food — hopefully. If you're hosting, you'll want to check out these Patriot-themed Super Bowl food and drink ideas, because a little creativity in the kitchen can lead to very happy guests. While your Super Bowl party guests will likely be glad to eat anything you put in front of them, it won't hurt to lean into a theme.

Not to mention, having a theme to stick to makes the planning process a lot easier. Instead of letting your mind wander into every corner of possibility, you can reign in your attention and focus on one central theme. In this case, the them is New England, because that's where the Patriots hail from. Luckily for you and your guests, New England also happens to be a hub of some pretty delicious and exciting dishes. Here I've put together a list of a few different main courses, appetizers, drinks and desserts that you could easily find in a restaurant or pub in New England, but that are springily easy to put together from your own kitchen.

Clam Chowder A Cozy Kitchen There's nothing like classic New England clam chowder to get in the New England mindset. This dish is a staple at your Super Bowl party, expect your guests to expect it. Check out the easy recipe at A Cozy Kitchen.

Maple Chicken Burgers Farm Girl's Dabbles The people of New England love adding maple syrup to recipes that you'd never expect it in. Check out the Farm Girl's Dabbles recipe for these spicy, but sweet chicken burgers. They're perfect for game-time and way more interesting than your average burger.

Corn Pancakes Big Girls Small Kitchen Pancakes for dinner? Yeah, it's a thing. These New England inspired corn and savory pancakes make a great game time dinner or appetizer, depending on how big you make them. Check out the recipe on Big Girls Small Kitchen.

Lobster Corn Chowder A Pretty Life in the Suburbs If you have lobster left over from your lobster rolls, or prefer a warmer approach to seafood, this lobster corn chowder is very New England and super delicious. Check out the recipe on A Pretty Life in the Suburbs.

Bacon Wrapped Chili Dog Damn Delicious This classic Super Bowl dish is a major crowd pleaser, no matter who you're rooting for. Check out the straightforward recipe on Damn Delicious.

Vegan Stuffed Jalapeños Fo Reals Life These might look like a meat eater's treat, but they're 100 percent vegan and 100 percent flavorful AF. Tofu bacon, chili and corn mashed potatoes all inside of a jalapeños? Yes, major yum. check out the recipe on Fo Reals Life.

Beer Float Ari's Menu Why serve plain beer when you can serve beer floats and win hostess of the year? Great question right? It's a drink, it's dessert, it's a Super Bowl must. Check out the recipe on Ari's Menu.

Patriotic Jell-o I Am a Food Blog You really can't get more patriotic than American flag Jell-o bites, right? There's way less complicated to make than they look and your guests will go wild for them. Check out the recipe on I Am a Food Blog.

Clam Pasta A Spicy Perspective When you think of New England, you think of clams, so you've gotta have them on hand at your party. If you want to make a filling and very on-theme dish, try out this clam pasta recipe by A Spicy Perspective.

Cranberry Mojito Mocktail The Merrythought Make sure to have some non alcoholic drinks around in case some of your guests are not drinking. Even the guests that are drinking will love this fresh, zingy cranberry mojito by The Merrythought.