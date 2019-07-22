Bustle

11 Pieces Of 'Friends' Decor You Can Get On Etsy

By Megan Grant
Etsy

I can't be the only one who experienced minor heart palpitations when Pottery Barn announced a Friends collection, to be revealed on July 30. The collection will include Central Perk mugs and (be still my '90s heart) an apothecary table, and why is the room spinning? If you can't wait until then — or if you just want to go H.A.M. — then you're in for a treat. There are 11 pieces of Friends decor you can get on Etsy, so you can really channel the greatest show of all time.

Friends premiered back in 1994 — that's 25 years ago, FYI. So in other words, some of us were still in diapers or gluing macaroni noodles to cardboard in our kindergarten art class. But! If any show has stood the test of time, this is it. And a quarter of a century later, it's still a show we can all marathon-watch and laugh until we pee.

Friends taught us so much, like what is and isn't acceptable when you're taking a brief hiatus from a relationship. ("We were ON a BREAK!") And the proper way to get a couch up a winding flight of stairs. ("PIVOT!") And that Smelly Cat was and still is the greatest song ever penned in the history of humankind.

If you're ready to deck your apartment out like never before, these 11 Etsy items are for you.

1. Central Perk Canvas

Central Perk Canvas
$59
|
Etsy
Can't get to Central Perk? Bring Central Perk to you with this wall canvas. Sold by MilaArthouse.

2. Poster

Friends TV Show Poster
$14.58
|
Etsy
Thanks to this poster, your home will always be full of friendship and laughter. Sold by HomeSweetRoute.

3. Peephole Frame

Friends Frame Yellow Peephole Door Prop
$31.99
|
Etsy
Perhaps one of the most iconic props on the show is, amazingly, available on Etsy. Sold by AcePlaceStudios.

4. Sequined Joey Pillow

Friends TV SHOW Sequin Pillows
$38.30
|
Etsy
Slightly disturbing? Yes. Do you still need it? Yes again. Sold by logoadds.

5. Decals

Friends Rae Dunn Inspired Decals
$1.50
|
Etsy
Add these decals to your mugs, laptop, or phone. Sold by FarmhouseVinylCo.

6. Personalized Candle

Personalised Friends Inspired Candle
$5.19
|
Etsy
Choose from scents like rose and lavender and customize it with a name of your choosing. Sold by TeaWithBaggins.

7. Dish Towels

Set of 4 "Friends" TV Show Dish Towels
$29.99
|
Etsy
This is the only proper way to dry your dishes. Sold by ApartmentDDesigns.

8. Banner

Friends TV Show "Can I Interest You In A Sarcastic Comment?" Banner
$15
$13.50
|
Etsy
We can't all be great at giving advice. Sold by MADEYOUFEEL.

9. Throw Pillows

Crap Bag Pillow Cover
$19.99
|
Etsy
Won't these add such a beautiful touch to the furniture in your living room? Sold by DesignsByLindaNeeToo.

10. Picture Holder

Friends Sign
$28
|
Etsy
Hang pictures of all of your favorite people from this eye-catching themed decor. Sold by BearWoodTreasures.

11. Quote Sign

Friends Tv Show Sign
$60
|
Etsy
All the greatest moments and quotes have been captured in one piece of wall art. Sold by PlainAndSimpleDecor1.