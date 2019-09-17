We have only a few more months to go until Christmas, although if I'm being honest with myself, I started unboxing my decorations before Labor Day. I'm not sorry! Do you have your decor ready? It’s never too early to show your love for the holiday season, as I think I've proven. Brace yourself, because Christmas shopping has already begun, and Pier 1's shelves are stocked and ready. Here are 11 Christmas items for 2019 at Pier 1 you can already buy, so you can start adding stuff to your online cart ASAP.

I know some of us groan when stores puts their faux Christmas trees and ornaments on display before we've even started talking about Halloween. Personally, I'm all, "What took them so long?" Planning for the holidays is a year-round responsibility. This is especially the case if you're a crafty person who likes to make DIY Christmas projects at home. If you're anything like me, you need all the time you can get, since you'll inevitably mess every project up the first five times you attempt it.

Save yourself the trouble this year and stock up on all the Christmas goodies available at Pier 1. Here are just 11 to get you started.

1. Dove Ornament Li Bien Collection Dove Ornament $9.99 | Pier 1 Dainty, cheerful, and perfect for any Christmas tree, this exclusive Li Bien by Pier 1 Imports dove ornament features a beautiful, hand-painted design. Since each piece is handcrafted, you might notice slight variations in color and shape, making every purchase truly unique and one-of-a-kind. Each ornament comes with its own keepsake box for safekeeping and is dated 2019, making it a special addition to your tree ornament collection.

2. Frosted Eucalyptus And Pinecones Garland Frosted Eucalyptus & Pinecones Garland $69.99 $52.49 | Pier 1 Martha Stewart would be so proud of you. This charming (and realistic, I might add) frosted eucalyptus and pinecones garland will look fantastic on your fireplace or staircase railing. With lush faux flocked boughs, natural vine balls, and snow-dusted pinecones, this Christmas season must-have will add a touch of winter wonderland to your home.

3. Musical Christmas Lights Reindeer Lumbar Pillow Musical Christmas Lights Reindeer Lumbar Pillow $34.99 | Pier 1 It’s cute, it's comfortable, and guys? It lights up. This Christmas lights reindeer lumbar pillow goes perfectly with a toasty fireplace and steaming cup of hot chocolate. And guess what? It plays "Jingle Bells," too. You've never seen a pillow like this before.

4. Winter Dogs Doormat Winter Dogs Doormat $19.99 $15.99 | Pier 1 Add this woof-tacular doormat to your front porch to welcome your guests with a warm, cheerful, and especially fluffy hello. Designed with five pooches ready to party, this doormat will help add a more Christmassy touch to your home. Plus, it's made from PVC and coir, making it easy to shake clean.

5. Collectible Porcelain Snowman Christmas Figurine Collectible Porcelain Snowman Christmas Figurine $9.99 | Pier 1 Spread the Christmas cheer with this small yet stylish porcelain snowman figurine. Standing at a teeny four inches tall, this elegant decor can be placed almost anywhere. Whether displayed on your coffee table, shelf, office desk, or bedside table, this little snowman in white and silver will make your home feel a lot warmer.

6. Red Berries Wreath 22" Red Berries Wreath $29.99 $22.49 | Pier 1 Featuring bright red faux berries and natural bamboo twigs, this beautifully handcrafted wreath will add a wonderfully rustic touch to your home’s Christmas theme. Great for decorating your door or as an accent to enhance the look of your table, this wreath is a sure win for the holidays.

7. Beaded Christmas Trees Placemat Beaded Christmas Trees Placemat $19.99 $14.99 | Pier 1 So sparkly. So magical. This beaded Christmas tree placemat will keep your table looking merry and bright. Made with glass beads and polyester, it's ideal as a backdrop for your favorite holiday foods or as a placemat for all of your most festive ornaments.

8. Beaded White Snowflakes Table Runner 36" Beaded White Snowflakes Table Runner $59.99 $44.99 | Pier 1 Impress your guests with this beaded white snowflakes table runner. Featuring sparkly glass beads, this piece will add a touch of elegance to any table arrangement — even my cheap folding table that doubles as a dining room table. Thanks to its monochromatic look, this charming item is super versatile.

9. White Village House Tealight Candle Holder White Village House Tealight Candle Holder $7.99 | Pier 1 This tealight candle holder will make any space in your home feel impossibly warm and cozy. With intricately crafted windows and doors, this little white village house will completely transform the ambiance of your home.

10. Believe Christmas Wall Decor Believe Christmas Wall Decor $39.99 | Pier 1 Remind yourself to believe in the spirit of the holidays with this attractive Christmas wall decor featuring the word "believe" in stylish wrapping paper design. Hang it on your wall or prop it up on your tabletop! This little piece of Christmas will help you remember the important things in life.