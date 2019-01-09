Lately I've been fascinated with the idea of simplifying my wardrobe. It's not that I still don't occasionally blackout and spend $150 on ASOS (I do), but I am actively trying to be more thoughtful about building a wardrobe of long-lasting basics. This is something that's new to me — and honestly, it's strangely rewarding. Instead of haphazardly filling my wardrobe with items I know I'll be donating or selling in a year, I take the time to save and invest in things that will last. I do a little bit of research or I simply take a bit to think about if I will wear something more than once before I hit the check out button. I'm saving money, wearing more comfortable clothing, and feel more in tune with my personal style than ever.

But as someone who shops for mostly plus size clothing, finding those investment pieces and well-made basics is not easy. There are trendy brands or fast fashion (and often boring) basics, but true investment pieces are few and far between. Even if they're not as easy to find, those brands are out there, though. And everyone deserves to be able to build a wardrobe of pieces that they can love for years at a time, so here are 11 of the best plus size basics to invest in today.

Elizabeth Suzann Andy Trouser Andry Trouser $205 ElizabethSuzann.com Sizes XXS - 4XL Buy On Elizabeth Suzann If you've been in search of the minimalist, size inclusive brand of your dreams, say hello to Elizabeth Suzann. The brand creates made-to-order (so keep in mind, things can take a bit longer to ship than you might be used to) pieces in luxurious fabrics like linen, silk, and cotton. These pants are the perfect starter piece to transition you from winter to spring to summer, and they look great paired with just about anything. Plus, short and tall versions of the pants are available!

Universal Standard Billie Wrap Top Biliie Wrap Top $50 UniversalStandard.com Sizes 2XS - 2XL Buy On Universal Standard I'm a firm believer that everyone needs a long-sleeve wrap top in their wardrobe. It looks great with jeans, skirts, more formal pants, workout clothes, loungewear — you name it. Universal Standard's new Billie Wrap top comes in gray, black, and rose and looks super comfortable, too.

Elomi Matilda Bra Matilda Underwire Plunge Bra $69 Nordstrom.com Sizes 32 - 46 (band) Sizes DD - JJ (cup) Buy On Nordstrom Every plus size fashion influencer I know talks about how comfortable this bra is. Plus, look how pretty it is! A good wardrobe is only benefitted by a comfortable (and sexy) foundation, so this investment piece makes sense.

And Comfort Fika Sweater Fika Cashmere Sweater $178 AndComfort.com Sizes 0X - 4X Buy On And Comfort I've listed this cashmere sweater before in this series as one of my favorite items, but it's worth noting again. It's deliciously soft, size inclusive, and an unquestionable wardrobe staple. If you live somewhere where it gets even a little bit cold, you need this bad boy in your wardrobe.

Elizabeth Suzann Georgia Midi in Silk Creme Georgia Midi in Slick Crepe $275 ElizabethSuzann.com OS Minus - OS Plus 3 Buy On Elizabeth Suzann Everyone needs a silk dress in their wardrobe that they can dress up or down, and this Elizabeth Suzann look is the perfect option. And it comes in a variety of colors! The sizing ranges from OS (one size) minus to OS Plus 3, and is a bit unique to the brand so be sure to check out the sizing chart before adding this one to your cart.

Universal Standard Mesh Side Panel Leggings Movement Mesh Side Panel Leggings $75 UniversalStandard.com Sizes 6 - 32 Buy On Universal Standard Most of us have a half a dozen pairs of black leggings in our closet — but do you love all of them? If you're tired of your leggings falling down during a workout or looking too casual to wear to brunch, invest in a pair of Universal Standard leggings. These are my absolute favorite brand for leggings (and I've tried a lot), and $75 is worth it for a pair that stays put and can look chic.

Eloquii Leopard Midi Skirt Leopard Midi Skirt $94.90 Eloquii.com Sizes 14 - 28 Buy On Eloquii Leopard print is a neutral, if you ask me. And a leopard print skirt? A wardrobe staple. This option from Eloquii is light enough to layer with a long sweater or transition into summer with a body suit underneath.

Mara Hoffman Midi Dress Mara Hoffman Ingrid Dress $495 11Honore.com Sizes 10 - 20 Buy On 11 Honore A casual wrap dress is always a good idea. I'm imagining this Mara Hoffman option from 11 Honore styled with ankle boots in the fall and bright sandals in the spring and summer.