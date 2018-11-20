Usually when I sit down to shop online (or, more often, find myself shopping online when I should be doing something else), I have a handful of sites that I go to automatically. This is mostly because plus size shopping often means that there are only a couple dozen consistent, stylish options to choose from — if that. If you're above a size 12 and looking for clothing that's modern, chic, and trendy, shopping can be flat-out miserable. But while plus size shopping and inclusivity certainly isn't where it should be or could be, there are brands making progress and paving the way with extended sizes. And even though there may not be enough brands doing this, it's still worth celebrating and showcasing the ones that are doing it well.

In other words, if you're trying to weed through all the cold shoulder and peplum nonsense of the plus size world and find some new, fresh pieces that are actually stylist, I've got you. Whether you're searching for a fresh pair of denim, some lingerie that isn't cheesy, or a perfectly sparkly dress for your office holiday party, here are 11 plus sizes pieces that you should be snagging while they're still available. The holiday season can often make it hard to decide what you want: A velvet party suit? Tons of sequins for New Year's Eve? Wardrobe staples like denim and sweaters? So this list has a little bit of everything — you know, just in case you want to buy it all.

Eloquii Velvet Robe Flare Pants Eloquii Velvet Robe Flare Pants $99.90 Eloquii.com Size 14 - 28. Buy On Eloquii I need everyone to run to their nearest computer and buy this velvet, robe-style suit for every holiday event they have from now until forever. I can't decide whether I like the flare pants, wrap jacket, or fact that it's available in sizes 14-28 more, but in any case, I am in love with this set.

In Love By Marina Bulatkina Dress In Love By Marina Bulatkina Dress $350 CoEdition.com Size 12 - 22. Buy On CoEdition This dress is a fun take on the holiday party dress. It features sequins, leopard print, and bows, but it somehow still doesn't look too over the top. Plus, it would look super cute over a white T-shirt or black turtleneck — just saying.

Soma Intimates x Curvy Couture Underwire Bra Soma Intimates x Curvy Couture Underwire Bra $62 Soma.com Sizes 38C to 44H. Buy On Soma This ever so slightly sparkly bra is a perfect way to add a comfortable layering piece underneath everyday pieces. Plus, it looks as good under clothes as it does on its own.

ASOS Curve Wrap Maxi Dress ASOS Curve Wrap Maxi Dress $67 ASOS.com Sizes 14-26. Buy On ASOS This star and lightening bold-printed wrap dress is simple and chic while still being seasonal and a little bit festive — in a witchy kind of way. Not into the usual holiday party sequins? This one's for you, and I would bet that it's going to go fast, so snag it while you can.

Reformation Extended Size Denim $98 Reformation.com Sizes 14-24. Buy On Reformation Reformation launched a limited extended size capsule collection earlier in 2018, and now the brand is back with an extended size denim collection. The six-piece denim line is available up to size 24 and features dark wash, light wash, and cropped styles. I tried the Liza High Straight jean and was pleasantly surprised with everything about the denim. The fit was on point and the fabric was unbelievably soft and sturdy while still having the slightest bit of stretch. Plus size denim is often all stretch or no stretch at all, so an on-trend option that's in between ultra-stretch and ultra-stiff is refreshing.

LOFT Plus Plaid Skirt LOFT Plus Plaid Skirt $69.50 Loft.com Sizes 16-26. Buy On LOFT A plaid skirt for the holiday season is a must-have staple in my opinion. This particular skirt from LOFT is affordable at just under $70, is available in sizes 16-26, and would look perfect with a black turtleneck, chunky knit, or graphic T-Shirt.

Tara Lynn x Torrid Microfiber Briefs Tara Lynn x Torrid Microfiber Briefs $24.90 Torrid.com Sizes 10-30. Buy On Torrid These high-waist briefs are cute enough to make you want to wear just your underwear on Instagram — and honestly, what more can we all ask for in a pair of underwear? Seriously speaking, though, these briefs (which come in sizes 10-30) are ridiculously comfortable — breathable, soft, and supportive while still being sexy.

Old Navy Sherpa-Lined Denim Jacket $57.99 OldNavy.com Sizes 1X-4X. Buy On Old Navy Available up to 4X, this fleece-lined denim jacket would be perfect layered over a hoodie or sweater. I believe that everyone should have some sort of denim jacket for the winter, and this option from Old Navy is perfect for those on a budget.