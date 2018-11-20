These Are The 11 New Plus Size Pieces You Should Be Buying This Week
Usually when I sit down to shop online (or, more often, find myself shopping online when I should be doing something else), I have a handful of sites that I go to automatically. This is mostly because plus size shopping often means that there are only a couple dozen consistent, stylish options to choose from — if that. If you're above a size 12 and looking for clothing that's modern, chic, and trendy, shopping can be flat-out miserable. But while plus size shopping and inclusivity certainly isn't where it should be or could be, there are brands making progress and paving the way with extended sizes. And even though there may not be enough brands doing this, it's still worth celebrating and showcasing the ones that are doing it well.
In other words, if you're trying to weed through all the cold shoulder and peplum nonsense of the plus size world and find some new, fresh pieces that are actually stylist, I've got you. Whether you're searching for a fresh pair of denim, some lingerie that isn't cheesy, or a perfectly sparkly dress for your office holiday party, here are 11 plus sizes pieces that you should be snagging while they're still available. The holiday season can often make it hard to decide what you want: A velvet party suit? Tons of sequins for New Year's Eve? Wardrobe staples like denim and sweaters? So this list has a little bit of everything — you know, just in case you want to buy it all.
Eloquii Velvet Robe Flare Pants
Eloquii Velvet Robe Flare Pants
Size 14 - 28.
I need everyone to run to their nearest computer and buy this velvet, robe-style suit for every holiday event they have from now until forever. I can't decide whether I like the flare pants, wrap jacket, or fact that it's available in sizes 14-28 more, but in any case, I am in love with this set.
In Love By Marina Bulatkina Dress
In Love By Marina Bulatkina Dress
Size 12 - 22.
This dress is a fun take on the holiday party dress. It features sequins, leopard print, and bows, but it somehow still doesn't look too over the top. Plus, it would look super cute over a white T-shirt or black turtleneck — just saying.
Soma Intimates x Curvy Couture Underwire Bra
Soma Intimates x Curvy Couture Underwire Bra
Sizes 38C to 44H.
This ever so slightly sparkly bra is a perfect way to add a comfortable layering piece underneath everyday pieces. Plus, it looks as good under clothes as it does on its own.
ASOS Curve Wrap Maxi Dress
Sizes 14-26.
This star and lightening bold-printed wrap dress is simple and chic while still being seasonal and a little bit festive — in a witchy kind of way. Not into the usual holiday party sequins? This one's for you, and I would bet that it's going to go fast, so snag it while you can.
Reformation launched a limited extended size capsule collection earlier in 2018, and now the brand is back with an extended size denim collection. The six-piece denim line is available up to size 24 and features dark wash, light wash, and cropped styles. I tried the Liza High Straight jean and was pleasantly surprised with everything about the denim. The fit was on point and the fabric was unbelievably soft and sturdy while still having the slightest bit of stretch. Plus size denim is often all stretch or no stretch at all, so an on-trend option that's in between ultra-stretch and ultra-stiff is refreshing.
And Comfort Fika Sweater
Sizes 10-28.
And Comfort is killing the game when it comes to minimalist staple pieces that actually come in a range of sizes. This wool and cashmere (does it get more comfy than that?) blended knit comes in a pale pink shade and black, which means that you might just want to buy it in both colors to cover all your winter wardrobe needs. This sweater isn't cheap, but that's part of what I like about it. Plus size people deserve to have options for sturdy investment pieces, too.
LOFT Plus Plaid Skirt
Sizes 16-26.
A plaid skirt for the holiday season is a must-have staple in my opinion. This particular skirt from LOFT is affordable at just under $70, is available in sizes 16-26, and would look perfect with a black turtleneck, chunky knit, or graphic T-Shirt.
Tara Lynn x Torrid Microfiber Briefs
These high-waist briefs are cute enough to make you want to wear just your underwear on Instagram — and honestly, what more can we all ask for in a pair of underwear? Seriously speaking, though, these briefs (which come in sizes 10-30) are ridiculously comfortable — breathable, soft, and supportive while still being sexy.
J.Crew x Universal Standard Sequin T-Shirt Dress
A T-shirt dress is always a good idea, and it's even better when it's covered in a shimmery layer of silver and pin sequins. But the best part of this piece from the J.Crew x Universal Standard holiday collection is that it goes from XXS to 5X. I'm imagining this dress paired with combat boots and I am very, very about it.
Available up to 4X, this fleece-lined denim jacket would be perfect layered over a hoodie or sweater. I believe that everyone should have some sort of denim jacket for the winter, and this option from Old Navy is perfect for those on a budget.
Sachin & Babi Lentin Top
Sizes 14-20.
Everyone needs a luxurious top in their closet, and this sequined, flutter-sleeved number fits the bill. Whether you need to dress up a pair of jeans or have something comfortable to wear to a night out, this Sachin & Babi top is perfect.