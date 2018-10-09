You've probably heard it before: your twenties will be the hardest decade of your life. Of course, everyone has their own experiences, and for some the years between 20 and 29 might be filled with nothing but rainbows and butterflies. But for so many of us, this period is rife with confusion, lots of hard work, personal and professional confusion, and more slip-ups than one can count. But, if you know where to look, this time can also be one of inspiration, and learning the most about who you are and want you want from your life in the decades to come. One thing that has definitely helped me most whenever I felt like I just couldn't get a grip? Reading... wheter it be novels, essays, or poetry.

Below are 11 poems that will keep you grounded during your twenties, no matter what roadblock you come up against. If you need general life inspiration, self-confidence, motivation, advice, commiseration, whatever; one or more of the poems below are sure to become favorites for you. Bookmark these to return to on the days when being in your twenties seems like some sort of cosmic joke — I guarantee you'll feel better about being in the thick of it right now.

'The Summer Day' by Mary Oliver Giphy Tell me, what else should I have done? Doesn't everything die at last, and too soon? Tell me, what is it you plan to do with your one wild and precious life? Click here to read.

'How to Triumph Like a Girl' by Ada Limón Giphy Don’t you want to believe it? Don’t you want to lift my shirt and see the huge beating genius machine that thinks, no, it knows, it’s going to come in first. Click here to read.

'Imaginary Conversation' by Linda Pastan Giphy But why the last? I ask. Why not live each day as if it were the first— all raw astonishment, Eve rubbing her eyes awake that first morning, the sun coming up like an ingénue in the east? Click here to read.

'Little Prayer' by Danez Smith Giphy let ruin end here let him find honey where there was once a slaughter Click here to read.

'Still I Rise' by Maya Angelou Giphy You may shoot me with your words, You may cut me with your eyes, You may kill me with your hatefulness, But still, like air, I’ll rise. Click here to read.

'The Good Life' by Tracey K. Smith Giphy When some people talk about money They speak as if it were a mysterious lover Who went out to buy milk and never Came back, and it makes me nostalgic For the years I lived on coffee and bread Click here to read.

'Dreams' by Langston Hughes Giphy Hold fast to dreams For if dreams die Life is a broken-winged bird That cannot fly. Click here to read.

'Winter Stars' by Sara Teasdale Giphy Years go, dreams go, and youth goes too, The world’s heart breaks beneath its wars, All things are changed, save in the east The faithful beauty of the stars. Click here to read.

'Her Kind' by Anne Sexton Giphy I have ridden in your cart, driver, waved my nude arms at villages going by, learning the last bright routes, survivor where your flames still bite my thigh and my ribs crack where your wheels wind. A woman like that is not ashamed to die. I have been her kind. Click here to read.

'Triple Sonnet for my Aggressive Forehead' by Dorothy Chan Giphy Dad thinks my forehead is too Godzilla, too Tarzan, too Wonder Woman, tells me not to tie my hair back, exposing it, like it’s the Frankenstein Monster from beneath my childhood bed, or the mollusk that challenged the world, and Dad, I love you, but you should know that I’m a nightmare as a woman who can make the earth stand still Click here to read.