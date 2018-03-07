11 Real-Life Poltergeist Stories That Are Terrifying To Read
Watching a scary movie can be fun — but when you're looking for some serious goosebump action, sometimes you don't want to sit through 90 minutes of narrative and effects just to get to those few spooky scenes that make you hair stand up and get your heart racing. Thanks to the spooky interwebs, though, we've got websites like Reddit where people have rounded up their own freaky collections of real-life scary moments so that we can pack way more horror into 90 minutes than any movie could ever offer. To prove this point, I spent sometime cruising through Reddit for some real-life poltergeist stories that people have posted in a variety of different scary threads. (If you're curious about what a poltergeist is versus a ghost, a poltergeist is classified as an entity that makes itself known by interacting with things physically, i.e., making noises and moving objects, and by wreaking havoc on their surroundings.)
With this collection of real-life poltergeist accounts, you can jump between numerous stories without having to waste any time with exposition or non-scary scenes that you often find in films. Because when you're really looking for a solid spook session, you just don't have time for all that cinematic stuff. And here, with these alleged true accounts of poltergeist interactions, you'll have to weather through the stories without the comfort of being able to tell yourself that it's fiction. According to these Reddit posters, these ghost stories are first-hand, honest experiences. Read on at your own risk...
Making Noises
This poltergeist really wanted to be heard. While tapping a spoon might be subtle, there's nothing more obviously loud and interruptive than a fire alarm. Clearly this spirit had something to say.
Unexplained Signs
It's hard to tell exactly what this Redditor managed to summon, but it's clear that something was awoken and I can't imagine it was a dog playing the guitar or messing around in the bathroom!